Backstop Solutions Group Promotes Four and Names Two to Executive Management Committee

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backstop Solutions Group, the industry's leading cloud-based productivity suite for institutional and alternative investors, today announced the promotion of four senior employees and the addition of two C-suite officers to its Executive Management Committee.

Kimberly Greuling has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer from her prior role as Vice President of Engineering. Now in her eleventh year at Backstop, Greuling is known for her outstanding ability to drive cross-functional strategic initiatives that benefit customers from a user experience perspective. Greuling graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in Computer Science.

Adam Hoit has been named Chief Product Officer, a newly created role charged with creating the product vision, product architecture and overall organizational alignment. Hoit previously served as Vice President of Product, where he was responsible for the product team, processes and completing projects. Since 2008, he has contributed to the growth and evolution of the company's software solutions to better meet clients' needs. Hoit received his bachelor's degree in American Studies from Georgetown University.

Colin Allodi was promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales for Asset Managers from Vice President, Institutional Sales. He is alert to the needs of clients and how Backstop's solutions effectively help institutional investors to optimize and execute capital-raising and retention strategies, provide automated and comprehensive data for LP reporting, and manage investor-facing communications. In this position, Allodi will expand his leadership and mentoring role to focus on team members achieving both individual and company goals. He graduated from Miami University with a bachelor's degree in finance.

Charles Beckett, who has served on the Sales team since 2011, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales for Endowments, Foundations, Pensions, Insurance and Investment Consultants from Vice President, Institutional Sales. Beckett is extremely knowledgeable about the interests of the diverse members of the allocator sector. With his great customer rapport, he will expand Backstop's range of customers in this arena. Beckett received his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame.

In addition to these promotions, Backstop has named Adam Hoit, Chief Product Officer, and Maryling Yu, Chief Marketing Officer, to its Executive Management Committee. Yu has served in progressively more responsible marketing roles at Backstop since 2016. Her approach to marketing strategy emphasizes a strong focus on the customer journey, cross-functional alignment with product management and sales, and marketing ROI measurement. Yu graduated from Stanford University, where she received a bachelor's degree in international relations, a master's degree in international development policy, and an MBA.

"We are excited to announce these promotions, which underscore the maturity of Backstop as a company and our commitment to grow from within. We have cultivated a deep bench of talent that is the basis for accomplishing our mission to help institutional investors make the most of their time and data when making investment decisions. We thank Kim, Adam, Colin, Charlie and Mare for their contributions and we look forward to their continued success," said Clint Coghill, CEO, Backstop Solutions Group.

These promotions are effective immediately.

About Backstop Solutions Group, LLC

Backstop's mission is to help the institutional investment industry use time to its fullest potential. We develop technology to simplify and streamline otherwise time-consuming tasks and processes, enabling our clients to quickly and easily access, share, and manage the knowledge that is critical to their day-to-day business success. Backstop provides its industry-leading cloud-based productivity suite to institutions, investment consultants, pensions, funds of funds, family offices, endowments, foundations, private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms, among others. For more information, please visit www.BackstopSolutions.com .

