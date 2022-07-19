Backstop Solutions Unveils New Capabilities Across the Product Suite

Enhancements Re-envision How Alternative and Institutional Investors Access Information and Insights in the Platform

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Backstop Solutions, the industry's leading cloud-based productivity suite for institutional and alternative investors, today announced a host of new functionalities and enhancements that re-envision the way users interact with the Backstop platform.

Despite a troubling economic environment, institutional investors still need to optimize their manager research and portfolio management capabilities, while alternative investors still want to successfully raise and retain capital. Backstop continues to invest in its platform to align with these ever-evolving needs by making its system easier to use, more mobile, and more insightful.

Major upgrades include:

An updated user interface across the platform that enables clients to surface information faster and focus on the information they most need. Robust filtering, free text search, improved views configurable by user, and revitalized page templates give clients a more streamlined and pleasurable user experience.

The release of the Backstop Mobile 2.0 app, with a sleek intuitive UI and a look and feel that matches a user's desktop. The improved application provides capital raising and investment research teams with the ability to track and edit activity and access insights while on the go.

The release of Backstop Home Base for allocators, which gives investment research teams a powerful new visualization of key information upon login. Views can be configured by role, and include engagement by manager, direct access to recent manager documents and market commentary received, and upcoming team activity, among others. A version of Backstop Home Base for business development and investor relations professionals will be released later this year.

"Investing wisely starts with investing time wisely," said Adam Hoit, chief product officer at Backstop Solutions. "In order to invest their time wisely, our clients told us they needed ease of use, mobility, and access to insights at their fingertips. We listened to them and incorporated their feedback into our product. We're proud to say that these new capabilities have been received with great enthusiasm."

About Backstop Solutions Group, LLC

Backstop's mission is to help professionals in the institutional investment industry use time to its fullest potential. We develop technology to simplify and streamline otherwise time- consuming tasks and processes, enabling our clients to quickly and easily access, share, and manage the knowledge that is critical to their day-to-day business success. Backstop provides its industry-leading cloud-based productivity suite to investment consultants, pensions, funds of funds, family offices, endowments, foundations, private equity, hedge funds, and real estate investment firms. For more information, please visit www.BackstopSolutions.com.

