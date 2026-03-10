BACKSTORY PARTNERS IS PLEASED TO PRESENT THE AWARD-WINNING DOCUMENTARY, GO TO THE PEOPLE, NOW STREAMING ON AMAZON PRIME AND OTHER PLATFORMS.

Video On Demand Screening of Go to The People is now on Amazon Prime and other streaming platforms.

"Every homeless person has their own story to tell about their journey to the street."

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to view the award-winning documentary, Go to the People, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms. The film tells the inspiring story of Dr. Jim Withers, founder of Operation Safety Net, a "street medicine" practice that provides vital medical treatment to Pittsburgh's homeless, and is recognized as one of the nation's first full-time street medicine programs

Go to The People was produced, written and directed by award-winning writer and filmmaker Jeff Sewald about one man's crusade to bring health care to the world's homeless. The film was inspired by childhood memories of Dr. Jim Withers accompanying his father, a family physician, on house calls. Dr. Withers began providing medical care for Pittsburgh's unsheltered homeless population in 1992.

"When I decided to make this film, Dr. Withers told me that I would be changed by it, and I was. I learned from 'Dr. Jim' that every interaction with homeless people must begin by listening to their concerns and, sometimes, just hearing their stories." -- Jeff Sewald, film's producer-writer-director.

"My work with people living on the streets came not so much from my sense that they needed me, but rather that I needed them. What I do is modeled on the house calls I made with my dad. To him, every patient was a person first. His visits were a means of connecting. Over time, I have come to see health care and health-care training as a giant machine that serves its own purposes rather than those of the people who are ill or suffering." -- Dr. Jim Withers.

WHO: Dr. Jim Withers & Film Producer Jeff Sewald

WHAT: Award-winning documentary, Go to The People

WHERE: Now streaming on Amazon Prime and other VOD platforms

