Backup as a Service (BaaS) Market Size to Grow USD 39.2 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 31.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Backup as a Service Market is Segmented by Type ( Online Backup , Cloud Backup ), by Application (Application Backup, Email Backup, Media Storage Backup): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Computer Drives & Storage .

The Global Backup as a Service Market was valued at USD 7.2 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 39.2 Billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Claim Your Free Sample Now: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-7W4332/Global_Backup_As_A_Service_BAAS_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Backup as a Service Market

The widespread adoption of cloud technologies and digital transformation initiatives, the growing emphasis on data security and regulatory compliance, the search for affordable and scalable backup solutions, and the increased focus on disaster recovery preparedness are some of the factors driving the Backup as a Service (BaaS) market.

The market is growing as a result of the increasing prevalence of remote work situations as well as the inherent scalability and flexibility of BaaS products. Furthermore, as businesses prioritize BaaS solutions to guarantee data integrity, accessibility, and resilience in a constantly changing digital landscape, there is sustained growth in the business community due to increased awareness of the crucial role that solid backup strategies play, especially when combined with educational initiatives.

Own It Today – Buy Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-7W4332&lic=single-user

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE BACKUP AS A SERVICE MARKET

Prolonged digital transformation activities across sectors and the broad use of cloud computing have a significant impact on the growth of the Backup as a Service (BaaS) industry. Scalable and adaptable data backup solutions are essential as more businesses move their operations to the cloud. In cloud contexts, BaaS offers a smooth and effective approach to safeguard sensitive data, guaranteeing data accessibility and integrity despite changing IT environments.

The BaaS industry is growing due in large part to growing regulatory compliance requirements and growing concerns about data security. Businesses are giving strong backup solutions a top priority in order to preserve their sensitive data due to the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks and the implementation of data protection requirements.

BaaS solutions help businesses save money and maximize their use of resources by doing away with the requirement for a sizable on-premises infrastructure and specialized IT staff for backup administration. Businesses may match backup costs to real usage using the subscription-based BaaS model, which lowers initial capital costs and offers a predictable cost structure that grows with data volume.

The business is realizing how important disaster recovery planning is, and this is driving the expansion of the BaaS sector. In the case of data loss or system failures, BaaS providers minimize downtime by providing automatic backup and recovery procedures. This emphasis on resilience is in line with business continuity methods used by companies to maintain operations even in the face of unanticipated disruptions.

BaaS solutions are in greater demand as a result of the global movement towards remote work and organizations' need for dependable and secure ways to back up dispersed data from many endpoints. Effective data backup from remote work settings is made easier by BaaS, which helps organizations keep data secure, consistent, and accessible from a variety of places. BaaS solutions' inherent scalability and flexibility play a major role in the market's growth. Any size business may readily modify its backup architecture to meet evolving requirements and data volumes. Because of its scalability, BaaS is certain to be a competitive and appealing choice for big and small businesses alike that want to secure their backup plans for the future.

The need for BaaS solutions that satisfy data localization standards is rising as firms go worldwide. Regulations that require data backup and storage inside national boundaries are enforced in some places. By providing geo-redundancy and adhering to data residency laws, BaaS providers who serve companies with a variety of worldwide operations are well-positioned to benefit from the trend of globalization.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-7W4332/global-backup-as-a-service-baas

BACKUP AS A SERVICE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The developed IT environment and widespread cloud use in North America support a healthy BaaS market. BaaS providers benefit from the region's emphasis on data security, compliance, and cutting-edge technology infrastructure.

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-7W4332/Global_Backup_As_A_Service_BAAS_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028

Key Profiles:

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Inc

Commvault Systems

NetApp

Unitrends

IBM

ORACLE CORPORATION

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

Broadcom

Acronis International GmbH

Arcserve

Datto

Alphabet

Amazon

Cisco Systems

Veritas

Purchase Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-7W4332/Global_Backup_As_A_Service_BAAS_Market_Insights_and_Forecast_to_2028

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- The global data protection as a service market size was valued at USD 15.49 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 170.54 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2%.

- Privacy as a Service market is projected to reach USD 6907.4 million in 2029, increasing from USD 2860 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 13.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- The global device as a service market size was valued at USD 51.7 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 1.8 Trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 42.6% from 2022 to 2031.

- Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market size was valued at USD 2608.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11670 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.7%.

- Storage as a Service Market

- Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) market is projected to reach USD 2562.1 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1253 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 10.7% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- BPO Customer Service market is projected to reach USD 37670 million in 2029, increasing from USD 22600 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 7.5% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Cloud Backup and Recovery Service market is projected to reach USD 18260 million in 2029, increasing from USD 7480 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 13.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Server Backup Tool Market

- Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market size is projected to reach USD 43650 million by 2028, from USD 16280 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0%.

- Cloud Gaming Backend Service market is projected to grow from USD 500.8 million in 2023 to USD 1425.7 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period.

- Operational Database Management System Market

- Mobile Device as a Service Market

- Cloud Based Data Management Services market is projected to reach USD 18110 million in 2029, increasing from USD 8422.9 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 11.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- PC as a Service market size is projected to reach USD 126480 million by 2028, from USD 31650 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2022-2028.

- Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market size is projected to reach USD 109410 million by 2028, from USD 37010 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2022-2028.

- Archive as a Service Market

- Software as a Service (SaaS) Market

- Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market size is projected to reach USD 80430 million by 2028, from USD 26510 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.7%.

- Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) market size is projected to reach USD 6248.8 million by 2028, from USD 2661.4 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.5%.

- Operation Business Process as a Service Market

- Factory Automation Platform as a Service Market

- Platform as a Service (PaaS) market size is projected to reach USD 22780 million by 2028, from USD 6750.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.5%.

- North America supply chain as a service market size was valued at USD 4,478.20 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7,854.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports