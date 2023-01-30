Backup-as-a-service market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global backup-as-a-service market size is estimated to grow by USD 17.73 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.15%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Backup-as-a-service Market

Global backup-as-a-service market - Five forces

The global backup-as-a-service market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global backup-as-a-service market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global backup-as-a-service market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (online backup and cloud backup).

The online backup segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Large and medium-sized enterprises and enterprises with critical data prefer online backup solutions due to their cost. Vendors use 128-bit to 448-bit encryption to transfer data over unsecured links, which builds trust between enterprises and service providers. Therefore, the increase in the adoption of online backup solutions by large and medium-sized enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global backup-as-a-service market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global backup-as-a-service market.

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the backup-as-a-service market in the region. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The building of a new intelligent economy in the region by interlinking technologies such as cloud solutions, mobility, Big Data, and social media is driving the growth of the information and communications technology (ICT) market in the region. This, in turn, will drive the backup-as-a-service market growth in North America during the forecast period,

Global backup-as-a-service market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing need to shift from CAPEX to the OPEX model is driving the growth of the market.

is driving the growth of the market. BaaS solutions have a pay-per-use pricing model. They are flexible in terms of deployment models.

Cloud services are available in three deployment models, namely infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and SaaS.

Industrial clients can choose from a range of services depending on their IT budgets and business requirements.

BaaS is an affordable solution for enterprises, as there is no fixed upfront cost required.

These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Exponential growth in the data volume is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The rise in the volume of data from smartphones, the Internet, and digital business processes provides enterprises with potential assets.

However, most legacy data centers are unable to handle the large volume of data generated by the digital economy and mobile applications.

Hence, enterprises must back up their data securely in BaaS, which will help them prevent losses from natural disasters, power outages, human errors, and malfeasance.

A scalable and comprehensive backup solution is essential, as it is easy to manage and flexible.

These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The possibility of failure during implementation is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Failure during the implementation phase makes prospective clients favor traditional backup solutions such as hard disks over BaaS.

Processes such as project management, vulnerability management, compliance, content management, event monitoring, access management, and managing huge servers and databases are time-consuming and complex.

The complexity increases the chances of failure, which may direct end-users toward traditional backup solutions.

These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this backup-as-a-service market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the backup-as-a-service market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the backup-as-a-service market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the backup-as-a-service market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of backup-as-a-service market vendors

Backup-as-a-service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.15% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 32.33 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arcserve Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Insight Enterprises Inc., International Business Machines Corp., ITC Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Proact IT Group AB, Quantum Corp., Rubrik Inc., Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Vembu Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

