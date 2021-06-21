Backup-as-a-service Market to grow by $ 14.29 Billion at 32% CAGR during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The backup-as-a-service market is driven by the increasing demand to shift from CAPEX to OPEX model. In addition, exponential growth in the volume of data and increasing use of IoT are expected to trigger the backup-as-a-service market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 32% during the forecast period.

Major Five Backup-as-a-service Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers BaaS through its subsidiary Google Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers BaaS through AWS Backup. AWS Backup provides a fully managed, cost-effective, policy-based service that further simplifies data protection at scale.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers BaaS through Cisco UCS Manager.

Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers BaaS through DELL EMC managed services.

Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers FUJITSU cloud BaaS, which provides cloud-based backup and recovery services.

Backup-as-a-service Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Backup-as-a-service market is segmented as below:

Application

Online Backup



Cloud Backup

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

