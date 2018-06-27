LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TadiBrothers is proud to announce its next level of customer support services. From now on, TadiBrothers will include free installation videos and full color set up guides with every single purchase. They will be emailed to the customer after the order is placed and they are made specifically for the system that the customer purchased. They have been building these high production videos for over two years. The goal is to make the installation process as simple, seamless, and painless as possible.



New Backup Camera Setup Guides For Every TadiBrothers Product

TadiBrothers has proven once again that it's dedicated to customer service and making the experience of installing a backup camera clean and easy.

Whether the customer purchased a wired multi-camera backup camera system or a simple engine noise suppressor, there is a professionally produced TadiBrothers video for that.



TadiBrothers will continue to make videos for every product it adds to its website because it believes that is the next stage of the ultimate customer service experience. TadiBrothers has mentioned on multiple occasions that they are nothing without their customers and for that reason they want the customer experience to always be the best in the industry; this next level of customer support is evidence that TadiBrothers will continue to innovate and improve the rear view safety market for the United States and the world.

As a final tip of the hat, TadiBrothers also announced that they will immediately release its entire instructional video library for free on its YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/user/TadiBrothers

In a statement, Tommy E. (TadiBrothers YouTube Producer) said, "We believe that everyone should see how easy it is to install a TadiBrothers rear view product."

Here are a few examples of videos TadiBrothers has produced from the ground up for its backup camera products:

Wireless Parking Sensors Installation and Setup Guide

https://youtu.be/jNf9wSpcVTo

Full setup guide for your digital RV system

https://youtu.be/4N_W7GLgC10

License plate backup camera lens adjustment

https://youtu.be/Y6u_yKISxiE

Media Contact:

Eddie Kane

Public Relations

TadiBrothers

866-966-5550

197541@email4pr.com

www.TadiBrothers.com

