Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry to grow by USD 1,039.89 million from 2022 to 2027|Increased M&A activities and strategic alliances to be a market trend - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Backup Power Systems Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2023-2027.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The backup power systems market for oil and gas industry report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry - Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (generators, UPS, and inverter), type (onshore and offshore), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America).

The generators segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the industry, generators are used as backup power supplies when the primary power supply is lost. Also, a generator can be selected based on the backup time and power required for an oil and gas facility during a power outage. Generators can supply power reliably if there is sufficient fuel. Hence, an increase in the sales of generators because of their reliability is expected to drive the growth of the generator segment, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

Demand from the oil and gas industry drives market growth. Power generators are important tools in the industry and protect during emergencies against power loss. This is because they are the key power sources in the oil and gas industry, particularly in drilling and digging activities. Since oil drilling and production activities require the rigs to be offshore for extended periods of time, a constant supply of power is needed. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Increased M&A activities and strategic alliances is an emerging trend in the market. Partnerships and strategic alliances enable players in the global backup power systems market to gain market share, improvise product features, and expand their geographical reach and product portfolios. In June 2022, ABB partnered with Shape Energy as their preferred UPS distributor in New Zealand. Hence, such developments are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

Volatility in global crude oil prices challenges market growth. Usually, fluctuations in oil prices adversely affect the profitability and performance of upstream oil and gas companies. For instance, in April 2020, due to the global economic contraction driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil market collapse, the benchmark price for US crude oil briefly became negative. Also, due to lower demand for oil, oil producers had to store the surplus crude oil, and stocks reached an all-time high in June 2020. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry - Geographic Analysis

The market is segmented by region North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America will contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This will be the largest geographic segment in the global backup power systems market for oil and gas industry in 2022. Also, in 2022, the United States and Canada will make the largest contribution to the market. Also, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the US produced around 11.25 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2021. Hence, such factors boost the regional market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the backup power systems market for oil and gas industry between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the backup power systems market for oil and gas industry and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the backup power systems market for oil and gas industry across North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , APAC, and South America

, and , , APAC, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of backup power systems market for oil and gas industry vendors

Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,039.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.26 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aggreko Plc, ALCAD A.B., Atlas Copco UK, ATLAS Corp., Byrne Equipment Rental, Caterpillar Inc., Cetronic Power Solutions Ltd., Cummins Inc., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Exide Industries Ltd., Fullriver Battery, HBL Germany GmbH, Herc Rentals Inc., Kohler Co., Modern Hiring Service, Steatite Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Trojan Battery Co. LLC, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Zahid Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

