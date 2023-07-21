Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry to grow by USD 1,039.89 million from 2022 to 2027|Increased M&A activities and strategic alliances to be a market trend - Technavio

21 Jul, 2023, 07:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The backup power systems market for oil and gas industry size is estimated to increase by USD 1,039.89 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 4.72%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The backup power systems market for oil and gas industry report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -
Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry - Segmentation
The market is segmented by product (generators, UPS, and inverter), type (onshore and offshore), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America).
- The generators segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the industry, generators are used as backup power supplies when the primary power supply is lost. Also, a generator can be selected based on the backup time and power required for an oil and gas facility during a power outage. Generators can supply power reliably if there is sufficient fuel. Hence, an increase in the sales of generators because of their reliability is expected to drive the growth of the generator segment, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers
Demand from the oil and gas industry drives market growth. Power generators are important tools in the industry and protect during emergencies against power loss. This is because they are the key power sources in the oil and gas industry, particularly in drilling and digging activities. Since oil drilling and production activities require the rigs to be offshore for extended periods of time, a constant supply of power is needed. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Trends
Increased M&A activities and strategic alliances is an emerging trend in the market. Partnerships and strategic alliances enable players in the global backup power systems market to gain market share, improvise product features, and expand their geographical reach and product portfolios. In June 2022, ABB partnered with Shape Energy as their preferred UPS distributor in New Zealand. Hence, such developments are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Challenges
Volatility in global crude oil prices challenges market growth. Usually, fluctuations in oil prices adversely affect the profitability and performance of upstream oil and gas companies. For instance, in April 2020, due to the global economic contraction driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil market collapse, the benchmark price for US crude oil briefly became negative. Also, due to lower demand for oil, oil producers had to store the surplus crude oil, and stocks reached an all-time high in June 2020. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.
Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry - Geographic Analysis
The market is segmented by region North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.
- North America will contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This will be the largest geographic segment in the global backup power systems market for oil and gas industry in 2022. Also, in 2022, the United States and Canada will make the largest contribution to the market. Also, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the US produced around 11.25 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2021. Hence, such factors boost the regional market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the backup power systems market for oil and gas industry between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the backup power systems market for oil and gas industry and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the backup power systems market for oil and gas industry across North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of backup power systems market for oil and gas industry vendors
|
Backup Power Systems Market For Oil And Gas Industry Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,039.89 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.26
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 30%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aggreko Plc, ALCAD A.B., Atlas Copco UK, ATLAS Corp., Byrne Equipment Rental, Caterpillar Inc., Cetronic Power Solutions Ltd., Cummins Inc., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, Exide Industries Ltd., Fullriver Battery, HBL Germany GmbH, Herc Rentals Inc., Kohler Co., Modern Hiring Service, Steatite Ltd., TotalEnergies SE, Trojan Battery Co. LLC, Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and Zahid Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global backup power systems market for oil and gas market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global backup power systems market for oil and gas market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 By product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Generators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Generators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on UPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on UPS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Inverter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Inverter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Inverter - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Inverter - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Inverter - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Aggreko Plc
- Exhibit 115: Aggreko Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Aggreko Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Aggreko Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Aggreko Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Aggreko Plc - Segment focus
- 12.4 ALCAD A.B.
- Exhibit 120: ALCAD A.B. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: ALCAD A.B. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: ALCAD A.B. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Atlas Copco UK
- Exhibit 123: Atlas Copco UK - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Atlas Copco UK - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Atlas Copco UK - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Atlas Copco UK - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Atlas Copco UK - Segment focus
- 12.6 ATLAS Corp.
- Exhibit 128: ATLAS Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: ATLAS Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: ATLAS Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: ATLAS Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Byrne Equipment Rental
- Exhibit 132: Byrne Equipment Rental - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Byrne Equipment Rental - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Byrne Equipment Rental - Key offerings
- 12.8 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 135: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Cetronic Power Solutions Ltd.
- Exhibit 139: Cetronic Power Solutions Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Cetronic Power Solutions Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Cetronic Power Solutions Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Cummins Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Cummins Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Cummins Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 EaglePicher Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 146: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 147: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: EaglePicher Technologies LLC - Key offerings
- 12.12 Exide Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Exide Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Fullriver Battery
- Exhibit 152: Fullriver Battery - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Fullriver Battery - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Fullriver Battery - Key offerings
- 12.14 Kohler Co.
- Exhibit 155: Kohler Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Kohler Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Kohler Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Kohler Co. - Key offerings
- 12.15 TotalEnergies SE
- Exhibit 159: TotalEnergies SE - Overview
- Exhibit 160: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: TotalEnergies SE - Key news
- Exhibit 162: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus
- 12.16 Trojan Battery Co. LLC
- Exhibit 164: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Trojan Battery Co. LLC - Key offerings
- 12.17 Zahid Group
- Exhibit 167: Zahid Group - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Zahid Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 169: Zahid Group - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 173: Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 175: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations
