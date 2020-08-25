BackupAssist ER Fully Automated Disk to Disk to Cloud Backup Software Launches - Bridges Gap Between Traditional Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

MELBOURNE, Australia and BOSTON, August 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BackupAssist®, a leading provider of automated backup and recovery software for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced the general availability (GA) launch of BackupAssist ER™ – fully automated, disk to disk to cloud backup for Windows Servers. With the ever-present threats of hacking and ransomware, the ability to quickly recover from an attack is an essential capability that all SMEs must have. The new software provides Express Recovery options that enable its users to achieve fast, predictable recoveries of data and systems, and to perform recoveries both locally and in the cloud. With an SME-friendly price point, BackupAssist ER, provides a compelling alternative to the far more expensive disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) options.

"We've known for some time that legacy backup systems are becoming less effective each day, as cyber-attacks increase in sophistication and target backup data in addition to primary data," said Linus Chang, Founder and CEO, BackupAssist. "To compound problems, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that traditional backup procedures, such as swapping hard disks, are difficult or impossible during a lockdown."

BackupAssist ER helps SMEs adequately prepare for disaster scenarios by providing "unattended resilience." By always having a local onsite copy and a cloud offsite copy of backup data, businesses can survive and recover from cyber events, with resilience against destruction of on-premise infrastructure.

"BackupAssist ER provides the balance of cyber-resilience and affordability that many SMEs need. It's easy to be resilient if you have an unlimited budget but in the real world, you have to pick your priorities. BackupAssist ER, provides automatic geo-redundancy of backup data and CryptoSafeGuard features to shield the backups from ransomware. Engineering choices like enabling users to choose inexpensive cloud storage or even back up to their own private storage keep costs low. Overall, BackupAssist ER meets the needs of a lot of SMEs at a fraction of the cost of many DRaaS solutions – and without the vendor lock-in," said Stuart Bryan, President of I-M Technology. "Solutions like BackupAssist ER can provide the robust resilience required in 2020 and beyond."

BackupAssist ER installs on Windows Servers, to perform disk to disk to cloud backups, and is bare metal capable across both. It provides three disaster recovery/business continuity methods, including virtual machine (VM) Instant Boot, Bare Metal Recovery (BMR) and Download Cloud Backup to Anywhere. It also includes three data recovery methods: granular files – to any point in time, granular exchange – to any point in time, and granular applications – to any point in time. All of this, at a cost that is as much as 75% cheaper than competing solutions.

"BackupAssist has a long and rich history in this space, and we're proud to deliver our latest backup software in BackupAssist ER. We continue to engineer and deliver solutions that meet real-world IT, business and budgetary requirements. Our partners and end customers spoke and we heard – they wanted automatic offsite backups with history and retention, fast local recoveries, and the option to recover in the cloud when needed – all at a price an SMB could afford," said Chang. "With BackupAssist ER, all backups are recoverable from any machine and can be used for both full system recoveries and granular recoveries. The backups will always be there for you as its built-in CryptoSafeGuard feature shields your backups directly from potential malware attack, while also preventing them from being polluted with corrupted data." He continued, "BackupAssist ER protects your organization and its data, and provides a clear path to a predictable, successful recovery."

About BackupAssist ER:

Ransomware Protection – CryptoSafeGuard prevents unauthorized modification of backups, scans and prevents ransomware-infected data from polluting backups, and delivers immediate notifications/alerts via email and SMS.

CryptoSafeGuard prevents unauthorized modification of backups, scans and prevents ransomware-infected data from polluting backups, and delivers immediate notifications/alerts via email and SMS. Local Backup – Supported destinations include locally mapped disk (USB, iSCSI) and network share (including NAS); backup file formats include VHDX file chain; can specify retention; encrypts using AES-256 CBC; and supports automatic recovery after interruption.

Supported destinations include locally mapped disk (USB, iSCSI) and network share (including NAS); backup file formats include VHDX file chain; can specify retention; encrypts using AES-256 CBC; and supports automatic recovery after interruption. Cloud Backup – Supported destinations include AWS, Microsoft Azure and other S3 compatible storage providers; with proprietary deduplication (50%-75% space savings), compressed and encrypted data chunks; supports automatic recovery after network interruptions; and data is encrypted using AES-256.

Supported destinations include AWS, Microsoft Azure and other S3 compatible storage providers; with proprietary deduplication (50%-75% space savings), compressed and encrypted data chunks; supports automatic recovery after network interruptions; and data is encrypted using AES-256. Recovery – Media created using any BackupAssist ER supported platform, bare-metal DR (BMDR), USB and ISO supported.

Media created using any BackupAssist ER supported platform, bare-metal DR (BMDR), USB and ISO supported. VM Instant Boot – Supports local and cloud backups of a full server (BMR-capable); Hyper-V supported backup; changes made while running recovery VM saved separately and original backup is not touched.

Supports local and cloud backups of a full server (BMR-capable); Hyper-V supported backup; changes made while running recovery VM saved separately and original backup is not touched. Supported Platforms - Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2012 r2, Windows 10.

About BackupAssist

BackupAssist is a globally recognized leader of affordable backup and data protection software for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs). Developed by Cortex I.T. Labs Pty Ltd, with BackupAssist solutions users can ensure business continuity and cyber resilience. Today the BackupAssist brand is a growing suite of critically acclaimed backup and data protection solutions. Since 2002, BackupAssist's founder Linus Chang has created solutions that are simple to use, while providing fully functional, exceptional value for money, thanks to intelligent and innovative software engineering. Combined with an unparalleled approach to exceptional customer service, the BackupAssist brand has become one of the top trusted choice for VARs, system administrators and businesses in over 165 countries.



The unique CryptoSafeGuard feature protects your backups from ransomware attacks, by stopping infected files from being backed up and preventing backups from being malware encrypted. Built into the latest solution - BackupAssist ER, giving you an enterprise quality, Express Recovery alternative to DRaaS, at 75% savings! To learn more, please visit http://www.backupassist.com or call +1-812-206-1691.



