BackupAssist Partners with Wasabi to Deliver Disruptive Price and Performance Model for Cyber-Resilient Data Backup

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BackupAssist®, the leading provider of automated backup and recovery software for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), today announced Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, now integrates seamlessly with BackupAssist Classic and BackupAssist ER. This partnership provides customers with an up to 80% less expensive solution that is faster than the competition for achieving enterprise-grade cyber-resilience.

As cybersecurity risks continue to become more prevalent and sophisticated, the need for secure, scalable and reliable file and system backup has become increasingly important. Unfortunately, this issue has been compounded by a spike in data, with many organizations choosing to migrate to the cloud to offset on-premise storage. When combined with Wasabi's cloud, BackupAssist's software provides a flexible and cost-effective storage solution that offers backups for both full system and granular recoveries anywhere, anytime. Additionally, BackupAssist's CryptoSafeGuard combined with Wasabi's 11 nines of object durability and data immutability enables backup files to remain secure.

"Clients have been asking for our recommended alternatives to the large first-generation public cloud providers, commonly inquiring about Wasabi specifically," said Linus Chang, Founder and CEO, BackupAssist. "In response, we began our standard stringent review process, with Wasabi quickly emerging as a top viable solution. In August 2020, we added Wasabi support for our BackupAssist ER, and with this announcement we add support for our BackupAssist Classic solution as well." He continued, "Now, by adhering to BackupAssist's best practices guidance to perform multiple backups for maximum resilience, our clients can employ both local and cloud-based backups to ensure maximum protection from virtually all cyber risks, as well as rapid recovery -- all at a dramatically lower cost."

Wasabi's storage is 1/5th the cost of Amazon S3 with no fees for egress or API requests while remaining markedly faster than competitors. For those currently using a private cloud, the availability of a public cloud through Wasabi extends data resources for greater overall capacity without the hefty price tag.

"Our mission is to disrupt the traditional cloud market and work with companies like BackupAssist to provide an affordable, scalable and high-performing storage option to their clients," said David Friend, CEO of Wasabi. "One benefit we're particularly proud of is being able to provide immutable storage, creating an even more secure cloud storage option which perfectly complements BackupAssist's ability to provide enterprise-grade cyber-resilience for the clients' file backup needs."

Wasabi hot cloud storage will be presented by BackupAssist in exclusive webinars taking place on January 19 (Europe, Middle East, Africa) and January 27 (North America). To learn more and register, please visit: https://www.backupassist.com/wasabi.

For more information please visit: https://wasabi.com/backupassist/.

About Wasabi

Wasabi provides simple, predictable, and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an infinite amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured $110 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

About BackupAssist

BackupAssist is a company dedicated to safeguarding its clients' futures through cyber-resilience. With over 200,000 servers protected to date, BackupAssist specializes in automated server backup and recovery software for small to medium-size enterprises (SMEs), providing protection for physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company's high value, multi-platform software is easy to manage and use, reliably supporting customers in 165 countries. To learn more, please visit http://www.backupassist.com.

