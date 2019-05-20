Backyards Become More Enjoyable as Uninvited Guests Stay Away This Memorial Day

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple updates can quickly make the backyard the best room of the house this summer. However, with constant interruptions from buzzing and biting mosquitos, it's easy to be forced inside.

"Keep mosquitos far away by getting rid of standing water and using TIKI Brand BightFighter Torch Fuel in all of your TIKI Brand torches," says Landscape Designer, Sara Bendrick.

TIKI Brand BiteFighter Torch Fuel features a unique formula of citronella and cedar oil offering proven mosquito repellency. The fuel can be used in any TIKI Brand torch or table torch.

"When you don't have the interruptions from mosquitos, you can find any excuse to relax in the backyard," says Bendrick. "Make sure your outdoor area has plenty of places to sit. You can DIY a bench or purchase something comfy. Taking simple measures now will ensure you have a backyard that is calm and comfortable without pesky guests."

It's also important to keep pests away from plants.

"Create stronger more pest-resistant plants by encouraging healthy soil," says Bendrick. "You can do this by using worm compost and/or adding beneficial fungi like Mycorrhizae."

Continue to make the most of the backyard by adding colorful and fragrant accessories.

"Plant flowering shrubs close to the living area or add pots with annuals," said Bendrick. "Dress up your table with a colorful table cloth and use a TIKI Brand table torch with adjustable flame so you have the right amount of lighting for every occasion."

TIKI Brand BiteFighter Torch Fuel and TIKI Brand torches and table torches are available at most major retailers.

For more information, visit www.tikibrand.com/bitefighter-fuel.html

About TIKI® Brand

TIKI® Brand is a brand extension of Lamplight Farms Incorporated, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wis. The TIKI® Brand features a full line of decorative torches and torch fuels, including some with proven mosquito repellency that enhance the consumer's backyard, making it the best room of the house. TIKI® Brand is the leader in outdoor torches and torch fuel, and is sold at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit http://tikibrand.com/.

