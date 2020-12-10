Bacon or Socks for the Holidays? Bacon, Please! Introducing #BaconGiftSwap With Wright® Brand Bacon: Exchange The Gift You Don't Want For the One You Do

Timed to the holiday gifting season, fans can participate in the #BaconGiftSwap by sharing their undesirable gift on the brand's Instagram and Twitter channels for the chance to win a year's supply of hand trimmed, thick cut, real wood smoked Wright® Brand Bacon.

"Bacon is a staple during the holiday season, and we wanted to find a way to help people continue to celebrate their love for bacon," said Amanda Keedy, director of marketing, Wright® Brand Bacon. "We were surprised when we heard just how many people receive undesirable gifts and how many would rather receive the gift of bacon. We're making the holidays 'Wright' and are giving bacon lovers a reason to rejoice by simply exchanging their unwanted gift for bacon for a year!"

Formally launching on December 30th, National Bacon Day, any bacon lover can enter for a chance to win simply by sharing a photo and description of their undesirable gift, along with why they love bacon, using #BaconGiftSwap, #Contest, and tagging @WrightBrand on Instagram or @WrightBacon on Twitter through January 15th2. The types of gifts the brand will be accepting include socks, mugs, robes, ties, scarfs, ugly sweaters, candles and unusual jewelry, as survey respondents reported that these are the most common undesirable gifts to receive1. Once the swap window officially closes, judges will identify the "best of the worst" with a total of 100 bacon lovers receiving the coveted prize of a year's supply of Wright® Brand Bacon. Additional terms and conditions apply. Please see here for more details.

Wright® Brand team will provide all confirmed winners with a shipping label, and winners will be responsible for packaging up and shipping their gift in order to complete the swap. All gifts submitted will be donated to a charity.

To learn more about #BaconGiftSwap or Wright® Brand, visit WrightBrand.com or follow the brand @WrightBrand on Instagram, and @WrightBacon on Twitter.

1 Survey conducted by OnePoll for Wright® Brand Bacon Gift Swap on November 16, 2020 with a sample of 2,000 Americans who celebrate a winter holiday.

2 No purchase necessary to participate. Program runs December 30th, 2020 at 8:00am EST through January 15th, 2021, at 11:59pm EST. Winners will be contacted privately after the submissions have been judged.

About Wright® Brand

Rich in both tradition and flavor, the bold taste of Wright® Brand bacon has been savored since Roy Wright and Fay Eggleston handcrafted their first batch in 1922. It's a history of doing things a certain way, and one we don't plan on changing. Wright® Brand bacon including Hickory, Applewood, Brown Sugar, Cowboy Rub, Double Smoked and Maple offerings are all hand-selected, hand-trimmed and 100% wood smoked to impart deliciously and uncompromising rich flavors. It's thick cut Bacon the Wright Way®. For more information on Wright® Brand, including product offerings and delicious bacon recipe ideas, visit WrightBrand.com.

