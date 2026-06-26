Bacon Plumbing Heating Air Electric Celebrates National HVAC Technician Day

Honoring the Skilled Professionals Who Keep Homes Comfortable Year-Round

DALLAS-FORT WORTH METROPLEX, Texas, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National HVAC Technician Day, observed annually on June 22, serves as a reminder of the skilled professionals who work behind the scenes to keep homes comfortable, safe, and energy efficient. At Bacon Plumbing Heating Air Electric, the day was an opportunity to recognize the dedication, expertise, and hard work of our company's HVAC team.

Whether they're responding to emergency service calls in the middle of a summer heat wave, performing preventative maintenance, or helping homeowners make informed decisions about their comfort systems, HVAC technicians play a critical role in everyday life.

For many technicians, the trade offers more than just a career because it provides a sense of purpose and long-term opportunity. Bacon HVAC technician Koyt Rowan says the industry continues to attract people because of its stability and growth potential, calling it "a great trade to be a part of" with strong job opportunities and security. Fellow tech Edwin Diaz shares a similar appreciation for the profession, describing HVAC as a challenging but rewarding field that he genuinely loves.

While technicians are passionate about their work, they also hope homeowners understand what goes into providing quality service.

"We only want the best for our customers, which is why we're honest and upfront with them about the process and anticipated results," said Diaz.

The summer season is often one of the busiest times of year for HVAC professionals, with technicians spending long hours in extreme temperatures to restore comfort to local families. Director of Marketing Bruce Brookins said he knows the company's HVAC techs are the backbone of its summer operations.

"They bring technical expertise, professionalism, and genuine care to every customer interaction," Brookins said. "National HVAC Technician Day is a chance to thank them for everything they do to serve our community."

Bacon Plumbing Heating Air Electric extends its gratitude to HVAC technicians everywhere whose hard work helps families stay comfortable throughout the year.

About Bacon Plumbing Heating Air Electric

Bacon Plumbing Heating Air Electric provides trusted residential plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical services. With a commitment to quality workmanship, honest communication, and exceptional customer care, Bacon helps homeowners keep their homes safe and running at their best.

Media Contact:

Bruce Brookins

Director of Marketing

Bacon Plumbing Heating Air Electric

7710 Trinity Boulevard, Building 9

Fort Worth, TX 76118

[email protected]

www.everyonelovesbacon.com/

SOURCE Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric