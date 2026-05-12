Texas Home Services Company Celebrates National Home Improvement Month

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric Says May Is the Perfect Month for Investing in Home Upgrades

DALLAS-FORT WORTH METROPLEX, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Home Improvement Month, and Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric encourages homeowners to take advantage of seasonal savings while investing in essential upgrades that improve comfort, efficiency, and long-term home value.

With warmer weather and longer days, May is one of the most popular times of year to start home improvement projects. From upgrading aging HVAC systems to modernizing plumbing fixtures and improving electrical safety, proactive improvements can help homeowners avoid costly repairs while lowering monthly utility bills.

"National Home Improvement Month is the perfect opportunity for homeowners to take a closer look at how their homes are functioning behind the scenes," said Bruce Brookins, Director of Marketing at Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric. "Many of the most impactful upgrades like energy-efficient HVAC systems, updated electrical panels, or water-saving plumbing fixtures not only enhance comfort, but they can also lead to significant savings over time."

High-Impact Home Improvement Projects to Consider

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric highlights several common and cost-effective upgrades homeowners should consider this season:

HVAC Upgrades & Maintenance : Replacing outdated heating and cooling systems with high-efficiency units can reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills. Routine maintenance, including tune-ups and filter replacements, also helps systems run more efficiently and last longer.

: Replacing outdated heating and cooling systems with high-efficiency units can reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills. Routine maintenance, including tune-ups and filter replacements, also helps systems run more efficiently and last longer. Plumbing Improvements : Installing low-flow toilets, faucets, and showerheads can significantly reduce water usage. Homeowners may also benefit from upgrading water heaters or addressing hidden leaks that can waste water and increase costs.

: Installing low-flow toilets, faucets, and showerheads can significantly reduce water usage. Homeowners may also benefit from upgrading water heaters or addressing hidden leaks that can waste water and increase costs. Electrical Enhancements: Updating older electrical panels, installing surge protection, and adding energy-efficient lighting can improve safety and reduce electricity expenses. Smart home integrations, such as programmable thermostats and automated lighting, offer additional convenience and savings.

"Homeowners often don't realize how much money they can save by making small but strategic improvements," Brookins said. "Even something as simple as sealing ductwork or upgrading to LED lighting can have a noticeable impact on monthly expenses."

A Smart Investment in Comfort and Value

Beyond cost savings, home improvements made during National Home Improvement Month can increase property value, enhance safety, and provide peace of mind.

"Investing in your home isn't just about fixing problems," Brookins said. "It's about creating a more efficient, comfortable space for your family. At Bacon, we're proud to help homeowners make informed decisions that deliver immediate and long-term benefits without overpaying to make it a reality."

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric is a family-owned and operated home services company that was founded in 2011 by Brad Bacon. For more information, visit https://www.everyonelovesbacon.com/

Media Contact:

Bruce Brookins

Director of Marketing

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric

7710 Trinity Boulevard, Building 9

Fort Worth, TX 76118

[email protected]

www.everyonelovesbacon.com/

SOURCE Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric