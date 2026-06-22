Is Your Home Ready for Summer? Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric Shares Seasonal Tips for Homeowners

DALLAS-FORT WORTH METROPLEX, Texas, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures rise and homeowners prepare for increased summer energy use, Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric encourages families to take a proactive approach to home maintenance. A few simple inspections and preventive measures can help ensure HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems operate safely and efficiently throughout the season.

Summer officially began on June 21, and the season places unique demands on a home's critical systems. Air conditioners work harder to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures, irrigation systems increase water usage, and electrical systems often carry heavier loads as families rely on cooling equipment, outdoor entertainment spaces, and seasonal appliances.

"Many homeowners don't realize how much strain summer can place on their home's infrastructure until something stops working," said Bruce Brookins, Director of Marketing for Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric. "A little preparation now can help prevent costly breakdowns, improve efficiency, and keep families comfortable during the hottest months of the year."

The company recommends homeowners focus on the following areas before peak summer temperatures arrive:

Make Sure Your HVAC System Can Take the Heat

A properly maintained air conditioning system can improve comfort while reducing energy consumption. In places like Texas, where temperatures can soar to extremes, ensuring that you have a well-functioning AC system is also a safety precaution.

Homeowners should do the following or hire a pro for help with:

Replacing or cleaning HVAC air filters

Clearing debris, leaves, and vegetation from around outdoor condenser units.

Verifying that vents and registers are unobstructed throughout the home.

Testing thermostats to ensure accurate operation and programming.

An annual cooling system inspection is one of the smartest investments homeowners can make because small issues such as dirty coils, low refrigerant levels, or worn components can significantly impact performance and energy costs. Schedule a professional HVAC inspection and tune-up to identify potential issues before they become major repairs.

Prevent Costly & Inconvenient Summer Leaks

Summer often brings increased water usage from lawn irrigation, outdoor activities, and visiting guests. No one wants to be surprised by a previously undetected leak, so acting now can protect your home for summer and the rest of the year.

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric advises homeowners to:

Inspect outdoor faucets and hose bibs for leaks or damage.

Check sprinkler systems for broken heads, overspray, or hidden leaks.

Monitor water pressure and look for signs of plumbing leaks inside and outside the home.

Flush water heaters according to manufacturer recommendations to improve efficiency.

Ensure sump pumps are operating properly ahead of seasonal storms.

Even minor leaks can waste significant amounts of water over time and contribute to higher utility bills, so don't waste any time seeking professional assistance that can reduce your home's risk of a plumbing problem.

Safeguard Electrical Safety & Performance

Air conditioners, pool equipment, outdoor lighting, and entertainment systems can increase electrical demand during the summer months. It's essential to ensure that your home's electrical system is in good condition and ready to handle seasonal demands.

Homeowners should do the following to protect their home's electrical system:

Test GFCI outlets in kitchens, bathrooms, garages, and outdoor areas.

Inspect outdoor electrical outlets and covers for signs of wear or weather damage.

Avoid overloading circuits with portable cooling devices and seasonal equipment.

Consider surge protection to safeguard electronics and appliances during summer storms.

Schedule an electrical inspection if lights flicker, breakers trip frequently, or the home's electrical system is aging.

"Electrical systems are often out of sight and out of mind until a problem occurs," Brookins said. "Summer is an ideal time to evaluate your home's electrical capacity and make sure everything is operating safely."

Summer Savings & Special Offers

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric wants to help homeowners prepare for the season, so it's currently offering a variety of special promotions designed to make essential home comfort upgrades and maintenance more affordable.

Check out some of our unique offers below:

Free quotes and second opinions on plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services.

on plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services. Free standard tank water heater with the purchase of a qualifying HVAC system (15 SEER or higher).

with the purchase of a qualifying HVAC system (15 SEER or higher). $500 off premium duct cleaning services with the purchase of a qualifying indoor air quality system.

with the purchase of a qualifying indoor air quality system. $79 AC system tune-up to help ensure reliable cooling performance throughout the summer.

to help ensure reliable cooling performance throughout the summer. $500 trade-in allowance toward a new furnace or air conditioning system when customers trade in a working system, with financing options available as low as $64 per month and no money down for qualified buyers.

toward a new furnace or air conditioning system when customers trade in a working system, with financing options available as low as $64 per month and no money down for qualified buyers. Complimentary anti-germicidal polarized media air sterilizer with the purchase of a complete heating and air conditioning system.

If you live in or near the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, don't hesitate to reach out to the company and see if you are qualified. Restrictions may apply.

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric is a family-owned and operated home services company that was founded in 2011 by Brad Bacon. For more information, visit https://www.everyonelovesbacon.com/

Media Contact:

Bruce Brookins

Director of Marketing

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric

7710 Trinity Boulevard, Building 9

Fort Worth, TX 76118

[email protected]

www.everyonelovesbacon.com/

SOURCE Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric