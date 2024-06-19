Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market size is set to grow by USD 4.34 billion from 2024-2028, integration of digital health in rapid diagnostics for bacterial disease to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bacterial disease diagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.34 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Integration of digital health in rapid diagnostics for bacterial disease is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for portable analytical instruments. However, limitations of electrophoresis systems poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GENERI BIOTECH s.r.o., Great Basin Scientific, Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Revvity Inc., Siemens AG, T2 Biosystems Inc., and Takara Bio Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global bacterial disease diagnostics market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Consumables and Instruments), End-user (Hospitals and Labs), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GENERI BIOTECH s.r.o., Great Basin Scientific, Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Revvity Inc., Siemens AG, T2 Biosystems Inc., and Takara Bio Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Portable laboratory instruments are revolutionizing the bacterial disease diagnostics market due to their convenience and real-time capabilities. These devices enable on-site analysis of samples, providing immediate results for health and safety concerns. Portable PCR systems, like the CFX384 Real-Time PCR Detection System by Bio-Rad Laboratories, offer precise quantitation and target differentiation with factory calibration for efficiency. These instruments enable rapid and accurate diagnosis of bacterial infections and detection of antibiotic-resistant strains, contributing significantly to market growth.

The Bacterial Disease Diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing incidence of bacterial infections and the need for accurate and timely diagnosis. Fundamental diagnostic techniques such as culture-based methods and microscopy continue to be used, but advanced technologies like PCR and molecular diagnostics are gaining popularity. Infectious diseases like Tuberculosis, Hepatitis C, and HIV require specific diagnostic tests. The use of next-generation sequencing technology is also on the rise, enabling the identification of multiple pathogens in a single sample. The market is driven by factors such as increasing government funding, rising healthcare expenditures, and the growing awareness of the importance of early and accurate diagnosis. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The bacterial disease diagnostics market relies heavily on techniques like gel electrophoresis for macromolecule analysis. However, electrophoresis systems have limitations. They can only separate proteins, DNA, and RNA, and their resolving power is limited. Precision and reproducibility are also challenges due to variables like equipment consistency and water quality. 2D gel electrophoresis is complex and time-consuming. Mass spectrometry compatibility is another hurdle due to the difficulty of removing macromolecules from gels for analysis. These limitations may restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The Bacterial Disease Diagnostics market faces several challenges in providing accurate and timely results. One major challenge is the diversity of bacterial strains and their ability to develop antibiotic resistance. This requires continuous development of new diagnostic methods and technologies. Another challenge is the need for rapid and point-of-care testing to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. Additionally, regulatory requirements and reimbursement policies can hinder market growth. Furthermore, the high cost of advanced diagnostic technologies and the need for skilled personnel to operate them can limit market accessibility. Lastly, the lack of standardization in diagnostic methods and data reporting can hinder market development and hinder comparability of results across different laboratories.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This bacterial disease diagnostics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Consumables

1.2 Instruments End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Labs Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Consumables- The consumables segment, including test kits, assays, and reagents, plays a crucial role in the bacterial disease diagnostics market. Repeated purchases for various testing purposes drive market growth. Technological advances in reaction buffers and microarray enhance the value of PCR and RT-PCR techniques. Shifting diagnostic testing to home settings increases demand for consumables. In developing countries, improving rural healthcare facilities also boosts demand. Overall, the consumables segment's growth is attributed to technological advances, increasing applications, and repeated purchases.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Bacterial Disease Diagnostics market encompasses various schemes and funding opportunities aimed at advancing research and innovation in disease detection and monitoring. Financial incentives are provided through grants like the CONNECT-C Grant Program, which supports initiatives in infectious diseases and molecular methods, including PCR and electron microscopy. Infrastructure development is crucial for the implementation of these advanced diagnostic techniques, with companies like Biogenuix and Auro Biotechnologies contributing to the production of essential reagents and equipment. Personalized medicine approaches are also gaining traction in bacterial disease diagnostics, challenging previous assumptions about one-size-fits-all treatments. Torus Biosystems and Omega Specialty Nurses are among the organizations focusing on RNA disease diagnostics, while House of Sophrosyne and Thermo Fisher Scientific are involved in the development and application of molecular and logistic methods. Aquaculture industries, particularly those focusing on carp and mackerel, can benefit significantly from these advancements in bacterial disease diagnostics.

Market Research Overview

The Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market encompasses innovative technologies and techniques for the identification and detection of bacterial infections. This market caters to the growing demand for accurate and timely diagnosis of bacterial diseases, enabling effective treatment and prevention of complications. Infectious diseases caused by bacteria pose a significant global health burden, necessitating the development of advanced diagnostic solutions. Technologies such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Mass Spectrometry, and Immunoassays are driving the growth of the Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of antibiotic resistance and the need for rapid and point-of-care testing are further fueling market expansion. The market is segmented based on technology, application, and end-user.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Consumables



Instruments

End-user

Hospitals



Labs

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio