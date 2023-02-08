Bacterial disease diagnostics market size to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bacterial disease diagnostics market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.29 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Bacterial disease diagnostics market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market 2022-2026

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as PCT testing.

The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as PCT testing. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as the pGLO Bacterial Transformation kit.

The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as the pGLO Bacterial Transformation kit. bioMerieux SA - The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as Biofire Filmarray.

The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as Biofire Filmarray. Danaher Corp. - The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as Microbiology panels and systems.

The company offers bacterial disease diagnostics such as Microbiology panels and systems. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global bacterial disease diagnostics market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer bacterial disease diagnostics in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Molecular LLC, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Great Basin Scientific, Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., T2 Biosystems Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Takara Bio Inc. and others.

Key vendors in the market are focusing on developing a comprehensive range of advanced bacterial disease diagnostics. They are trying to build a strong customer base by distributing products through subsidiaries and other distribution channels globally. Vendors compete on the basis of brand, quality, and price. They have collaborations and tie-ups with clinics and practitioners to promote new techniques, which is expected to further support the growth of the global bacterial disease diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Bacterial disease diagnostics market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Bacterial disease diagnostics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (instruments and consumables).

The instruments segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes polymerase chain reaction (PCR) systems, gel electrophoresis systems, and other culture test instruments that aid in the diagnosis of specific bacterial infections. Electrophoresis enables rapid analysis and high precision to detect various biomarkers for different types of infectious diseases such as typhoid, malaria, TB, and meningitis. Gel electrophoresis systems are also used for bacterial disease diagnosis. Academic institutes and research laboratories are using gel electrophoresis technology to improve the understanding of nucleic acid sequences. Such applications will fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global bacterial disease diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bacterial disease diagnostics market.

North America will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the bacterial disease diagnostics market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The rise in the prevalence of bacterial diseases such as TB, meningitis, and pneumonia will drive the bacterial disease diagnostics market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Bacterial disease diagnostics market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The integration of digital health in rapid diagnostics for bacterial diseases is driving the growth of the market. Vendors are developing mobile applications that support portable rapid diagnostic systems. Health and diagnostic-related mobile applications are widely used in developed countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, and France. Moreover, in low- and middle-income countries, the increasing use of smartphones is leading to the transformation of healthcare. Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - High sensitivity and accuracy of chemiluminescence immunoassays is a key trend in the market. The need for detecting small bacterial molecules has led to the emergence of chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA). It helps hospitals in cost saving, as CLIA can analyze samples more quickly and accurately than ELISA. Some of the advantages of CLIA over ELISA include high sensitivity, reduced reagent consumption, improved precision, applicability to low abundance targets, reduced assay times, and increased throughput. Such factors are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Limitations of electrophoresis systems are challenging the market growth. Electrophoresis systems are only suitable for macromolecules such as proteins, DNA, and RNA. They cannot separate macromolecules such as amino acids, lipids, and carbohydrates. Moreover, it is difficult to find the same band occurring at the same position in the gel repeatedly. Such limitations of electrophoresis systems might lower their demand for the diagnosis of bacterial diseases, which, in turn, will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this bacterial disease diagnostics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bacterial disease diagnostics market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the bacterial disease diagnostics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bacterial disease diagnostics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 3.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.76%. This report extensively covers market segmentations by drug class (cholinesterase inhibitors, N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonists, and other drug class) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The bromhidrosis disease treatment market size is expected to increase by USD 362.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (apocrine body odor and eccrine body odor) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Bacterial Disease Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 133 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Molecular LLC, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Great Basin Scientific, Hologic Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., T2 Biosystems Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Takara Bio Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 90: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 95: bioMerieux SA - Overview



Exhibit 96: bioMerieux SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: bioMerieux SA - Key news



Exhibit 98: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

10.6 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 99: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

Exhibit 104: EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 105: EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 106: EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc - Segment focus

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 108: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 111: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 113: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 118: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 119: QIAGEN NV - Business segments



Exhibit 120: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 121: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: QIAGEN NV - Segment focus

10.11 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 123: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Quest Diagnostics Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Takara Bio Inc.

Exhibit 127: Takara Bio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Takara Bio Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Takara Bio Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Takara Bio Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio