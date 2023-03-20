Bactericide market size to grow by USD 1,582.27 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for bactericides in the agriculture sector to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bactericide market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,582.27 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.15% according to a recent market study by Technavio. The increasing demand for bactericides from the agriculture sector is driving the growth of the market. The demand for fungicides is increasing as these products are used by farmers to protect crops from harmful bacteria. Different types of fungicides are available in the market, and new products are also being developed. Farmers focus on increasing their yield, which drives the need for effective crop protection products such as bactericides. The demand for bactericides will continue to rise during the forecast period, with the growing demand for food. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bactericide Market 2023-2027

Chart & data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-O-Y growth of bactericide market

The market is segmented by application (soil treatment and foliar spray) and type (dry and liquid).

Based on application, the soil treatment segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period.

segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for fungicides in the soil treatment segment is expected to increase, as these treatments usually last for weeks or months.

Fungicides are used to fight bacteria that can cause conditions such as wilts, leaf spots, leaf spots, soft rot, scabs, and ulcers.

Fungicides are available as liquids or granules in both natural and synthetic varieties.

These factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Chart & data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, & analysis of key vendors and countries

The market is segmented by region into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Investments by global vendors in China and India , owing to the availability of low-cost labor and raw materials, are driving the growth of the market. China is a key country for investments due to technological advances in the country. The expansion of the agriculture industry in countries such as India , Nepal , Sri Lanka , and the Maldives is also driving the regional market's growth. For instance, according to industry experts, consumer spending on agricultural products in India is expected to reach USD 24 billion by 2025, which will increase the demand for bactericides.

The outbreak of COVID-19 severely impacted logistics and supply chain operations in APAC in 2020. However, in 2021, owing to the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives and the resumption of agricultural activities, the conditions of the regional market improved. As a result, supply chains were restored, and manufacturing units of bactericide solutions restarted their operations. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the regional bactericide market during the forecast period.

The bactericide market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of vendors listed below -

AMVAC Chemical Corp.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

BioSafe Systems LLC

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

Hawthorne Gardening Co.

MBBT CHEMICAL Co.

Nikki Universal Co. Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Nufarm Ltd.

OmniLytics Inc.

PI Industries Ltd.

SePRO Corp.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd.

Sibbiopharm Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

SupplyTrade Ltd.

Biostadt India Ltd.

FMC Corp.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

What are the key data covered in this bactericide market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the bactericide market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bactericide market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bactericide market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bactericide market vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and risk of recession

- war, global inflation, recovery analysis from COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Related Reports:

Pesticide Market in India by Crop Type, Product, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 - size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 549.34 million, with an accelerating CAGR of 4.08%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by crop type (cereals and grains, vegetables and fruits, oilseeds and pulses, commercial crops, and others), product (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and others), and type (synthetic pesticides and biopesticides). To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report

Liquid Fertilizer Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 - size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,314.05 million, with an accelerating CAGR of 3.63%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and fruits and vegetables), type (nitrogen, phosphate, potassium, and micronutrients), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). To get more exclusive research insights: View summary of the report

Bactericide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,582.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries China, France, Spain, Italy, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AMVAC Chemical Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, BioSafe Systems LLC, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., Hawthorne Gardening Co., MBBT CHEMICAL Co., Nikki Universal Co. Ltd., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., OmniLytics Inc., PI Industries Ltd., SePRO Corp., Sharda Cropchem Ltd., Sibbiopharm Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., SupplyTrade Ltd., Biostadt India Ltd., FMC Corp., and Syngenta Crop Protection AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

