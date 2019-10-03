BacterioScan To Announce Disruptive Approach For Rapid Identification Of Pathogens That Cause Infectious Disease In Humans At IDWeek

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BacterioScan, Inc., a St. Louis-based rapid diagnostic device company, has been selected to present advances on its in vitro diagnostic platform at IDWeek 2019. The conference is the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America in Washington, DC. On October 4th the company will present its latest innovation at a symposium entitled "Rapid Diagnostics and Resistance: Making Sense of Now and the Future Part 1." The presentation is titled, "Laser light-scattering: The Swiss Army knife of infectious disease diagnostics."

"We are pleased to share our advances with the scientific and medical communities," said Mark Carbeau, BacterioScan CEO. "By providing answers before antibiotics we seek to improve patient care and facilitate antibiotic stewardship in increasingly time-sensitive care delivery. These advances are significant and, we believe, will lead to a robust, simple and inexpensive system with real-time result reporting at the point-of-intervention. We aim to give clinicians and patients earlier insights to navigate treatment options."

The BacterioScan 216Dx system utilizes laser light-scattering to rapidly detect and measure microbial growth in multiple specimen types. The automated system is FDA-cleared for detection of bacterial urinary tract infections, one of the most common types of infection. With recent advances, the platform also demonstrates utility in phenotypically identifying bacterial species and antimicrobial susceptibility testing in a combined single test (Detection/ID/AST) that aims to report results in an estimated 3-5 hours.

"The versatility and simplicity have the potential to disrupt and displace current diagnostic technologies as an expedited, accurate, and cost-effective solution for microbiology labs and at the point-of-care," said Andrew Tomaras, Ph.D., BacterioScan Chief Scientific Officer. "We are gratified to be selected by the distinguished conference panel to share our advances with the scientific community."

