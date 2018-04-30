Bacula Enterprise Edition 10 Addresses Cloud Service Providers With New Business-Oriented Backup and Recovery

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to lead in high-performance backup and restore for large enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems today announced Bacula Enterprise Edition 10, featuring BCloud Service, a user-oriented front-end designed to safely delegate simple and restricted backup administrator tasks to an end user. This new feature, combined with unique cloud management tools, provides hosting companies and data centers with a unique range of tools to reduce costs, generate more revenue and operate more efficiently.

Bacula Enterprise Edition 10 also includes significant extensions to its VM Performance Backup Suite, with native integration of Xen and Proxmox added to its existing Hyper V, KVM, and VMware capabilities, making it the most broadly compatible, scalable backup solution in the industry for virtual environments.

"Today's announcement makes Bacula one of the most productive, flexible, broadly compatible backup and restore solutions available in the industry today. Not only MSPs, but all large organizations can deploy this solution for their entire physical virtual and Cloud environments regardless of architecture – all from a single platform," said Frank Barker, CEO, Bacula Systems.

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Texas A&M University, Swisscom, Sky, and many more.

The main features of Bacula Enterprise Edition 10 are:

BCloud Service, for MSPs to enable their own customers to easily create and manage their own backup jobs, restore files, do LDAP authentication and much more.

Expanded REST API for MSPs to allow high levels of customization

Maximum Pool Bytes tool to set parameters for BCloud Service users

Integration of Xen into Bacula's VM Backup Performance Suite

Integration of Proxmox into Bacula's VM Backup Performance Suite

Advanced functionality with Databases MSSQL, MySQL, SAP HANA, PostgreSQL, Oracle, SQLite and Exchange

Granular control over data that needs to be restored from the cloud, significantly reducing operational exposure to cloud costs and boosting business agility

Faster backup and restores to and from the cloud, at the lowest cost

"MSPs, Cloud providers and hosting companies need software that helps their business, unlike the legacy vendors' unrealistic charges based on outdated licensing models. Bacula offers a more modern pricing structure that both limits costs and increases the predictability of costs, combined with features that are more relevant to their needs," said Aristide Caraccio, VP of Sales and Marketing at Bacula Systems.

Media Contact:

Rob Morrison

rob.morrison@baculasystems.com

+41 21 641 6080

Related Images

large-logo.png

Large logo

small-logo.png

Small logo

ceo-frank-barker.jpeg

CEO, Frank Barker

Related Links

About Bacula Systems

Bacula Enterprise Edition

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXDk4RBXgOc

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bacula-enterprise-edition-10-addresses-cloud-service-providers-with-new-business-oriented-backup-and-recovery-300638578.html

SOURCE Bacula Systems