Bacula Release Major New Version of Backup and Recovery Enterprise Software

WILMINGTON, Delaware, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems today announced Bacula Enterprise 12 (https://www.baculasystems.com), which has a range of new features such as Client Behind Nat and Continuous Data Protection (CDP) Modules bundled at no extra cost to its customers. This accords with Bacula's announcement last month to offer its new Docker module free of charge for customers of Bronze level subscriptions and above. This is the latest in a series of significant technology announcements and market shakeups Bacula Systems is making in the first half of 2019, continuing its growing influential role in enterprise-grade data backup and recovery.

Some of the new features of Bacula Enterprise 12 are:

Continuous Data Protection (CDP)

Client behind NAT (for backing up remote devices)

Clustered Proxmox integration

Automated security features

Graphite Dashboard added to graphic interface (BWeb)

Android file daemon and GUI

SAP (Sybase) ASE Module

MySQL Percona Module

Docker Module

KVM plugin with Debian

NDMP Support for DELL/EMC

"The overall advantages we get from using Bacula over other solutions are the ability to tweak it to exactly fit our needs, keeping a cap on costs and getting great support from Bacula Systems' engineers," said Andrue Netcher, Technical Supervisor, SportsCentral Engineering at Turner Studios.

"Bacula Enterprise is the most flexible, feature-rich backup and recovery solution in the world. In addition to our technical leadership, our policy of continually adding value to customers as evidenced by free Docker, free CDP and no data volume charges also gives us a leading price-point advantage" said Frank Barker, CEO of Bacula Systems.

Bacula Enterprise software is designed so that organizations can deploy this solution for their entire physical, virtual, Cloud and hybrid environments, regardless of architecture, all from a single platform.

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Texas A&M University, Swisscom, Sky and many more.

About Bacula Systems:

Bacula Enterprise Edition is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for large organizations, data centers and MSPs. http://www.baculasystems.com

