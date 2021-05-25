Bacula Systems Announces Disruptive Licensing Model for MSPs Offering Microsoft 365 Backup and Recovery

WILMINGTON, Del., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for large enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems today announced that its backup and recovery module for Microsoft 365 is available with a unique pricing model to all MSPs and large data centers.

Bacula Enterprise is a high-end backup and recovery solution that integrates with an especially wide range of virtual machines, databases, clouds and containers. Its module for Microsoft 365 includes advanced granular backup and recovery capabilities for OneDrive, SharePoint Online, Exchange Online, OneNote and Calendar.

"If an enterprise or MSP has more than a couple of hundred M365 users to backup, then the costs start to become unattractive. Bacula's scalable solution now comes with a game-changing pricing model that allows large organizations and MSPs to make enormous savings. Every MSP needs to know that it now has a new opportunity to enhance its product portfolio and profitability" said Frank Barker, CEO of Bacula Systems.

Bacula architecture and design is important for M365 users because it addresses the issues of:

Internal organization accidents or mistakes

External security threats such as ransomware

Compliance and other legal requirements

Retention policy requirements

Accidental deletion of 365 data

API lock-in, or API changes by the SaaS provider

Bacula scales to many thousands of users. Its backup and recovery solution for MSPs also includes a user-oriented web front-end to allow an MSPs' customers to easily perform their own backup and recovery tasks. Bacula also provides Incremental and Differential backup, advanced Deduplication and Compression technologies, as well as a REST API for Cloud Service Providers to develop their own user front-end or C-Panel.

"Bacula is one of the most complete backup and recovery solutions available today. Not only is it cloud-agnostic, but it also has advanced protection against ransomware, point in time recovery, patented deduplication, high levels of automation, and can save directly to a vast range of different storage media. These qualities, when combined with Bacula's advantageous licensing model, is why it is being increasingly adopted by large military, government, MSPs, ISVs, HPC and other demanding organizations" said Aristide Caraccio, VP of Sales and Marketing at Bacula Systems.

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Velocity, a Navisite company, Swisscom, SDV Plurimédia, Locaweb and many more.

