Bacula Systems Announces Further Cloud Enhancements to Its Modern Architecture Backup and Recovery Solution

WILMINGTON, Delaware , Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems today announced its Amazon Glacier module. This new module not only benefits users wanting to back up data to the Glacier cloud, but also further increases Bacula's unique flexibility to backup data across different Clouds and other storage destinations, while at the same time managing data recovery more easily – and where necessary, more quickly.

This addition complements Bacula Enterprise's existing native integration with Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud and Amazon S3. "Bacula's backup orchestration capabilities are especially well developed for a world where IT environments are becoming increasingly complex with on-premise, off-premise, private and public Clouds; all combined with the challenge of high data growth. Bacula Systems provides its customers with an advanced, agile, modular backup and recovery solution for the modern era of computing" said Frank Barker, CEO, Bacula Systems.

"Medium to large enterprises that require a Hybrid Cloud strategy with hot and cold storage needs should look at Bacula's ability to change their situation for the better. Today, every minute that an online business's services are unavailable means revenue loss that can be counted. Bacula is focused on leading the industry with its advanced Cloud backup solutions. We enable our customers to get faster data recovery and so be more competitive in their own respective industries" said Aristide Caraccio, VP of Sales and Marketing for Bacula Systems.

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Texas A&M University, Swisscom, Sky and many more.

About Bacula Systems:

Bacula Enterprise Edition is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for large organizations, data centers and MSPs. http://www.baculasystems.com/

Media Contact:

Rob Morrison

rob.morrison@baculasystems.com

+41-21-641-60-80

SOURCE Bacula Systems SA

