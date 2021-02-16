Bacula Systems Announces Red Hat OpenShift Snapshot Addition to its Comprehensive Backup and Recovery Solution

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for large enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems today announced the inclusion of Snapshot capability to its module for protecting Red Hat OpenShift environments. Bacula Enterprise is the first broad Enterprise backup and recovery software to offer a fully automated, comprehensive backup of OpenShift environments, including volume snapshots. Bacula's module for OpenShift backup and recovery is certified by Red Hat. It follows Bacula's announcement in December of complete backup and recovery for Docker containers and Kubernetes Cluster configurations, including their persistent data.

Some of the benefits of Bacula's integrated OpenShift module include:

Safeguarding states of OpenShift clusters

CSI snapshots for Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage (OCS) for efficient backup, data replication and migration

Recovery of applications and persistent data

Restore Persistent Volumes data to local directory

Fast and efficient redeployment of a cluster's resources

Saving amended configurations for complete security, and restoring to exact same state

Saving configurations for use with other operations

Command line and Web GUI for single view backup and restore management of entire IT environments

"Bacula continues to push the envelope of container backup for IT departments by creating more flexibility and choices for Hybrid Cloud, Virtual and Container deployments as well as serving an especially wide range of conventional physical IT environments. The result is more efficiency, lower implementation risk, and extremely high levels of security and customer satisfaction," said Frank Barker, CEO of Bacula Systems.

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Texas A&M University, Swisscom, Sky and many more.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About Bacula Systems:

Bacula Enterprise Edition is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for large organizations, data centers and MSPs. http://www.baculasystems.com

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Media Contact:

Rob Morrison

[email protected]

Tel.: +41 21 641 6080

SOURCE Bacula Systems SA

Related Links

https://www.baculasystems.com

