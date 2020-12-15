Bacula Systems Announces World's First Enterprise-Class Backup and Recovery Solution for Red Hat OpenShift

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for large enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems today announced its module for both Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat OpenShift container storage backup. Bacula Enterprise is the first general Enterprise backup and recovery software to offer a fully automated, comprehensive backup of OpenShift environments. It follows Bacula's announcement earlier this year of complete backup and recovery for Docker containers and Kubernetes Cluster configurations, including their persistent data.

Some of the benefits of Bacula's integrated OpenShift module include:

Safeguarding states of OpenShift clusters

Recovery of applications and their persistent data

Restore Kubernetes Persistent Volumes data to local directory

Enabling fast and efficient redeployment of a cluster's resources

Saving amended configurations for complete security, and restoring to exact same state

Saving configurations for use with other operations

Command line and Web GUI for single view backup and restore management of entire IT environments

"OpenShift is increasingly being deployed in mission-critical operational environments. As most production applications are stateful and require some sort of external storage, organizations are seeking to protect both their container deployments and their other IT infrastructure all in one single backup and recovery solution. Bacula not only does all this, but also deploys easily into hybrid cloud environments and frees users from data volume licensing," Frank Barker, CEO, Bacula Systems.

"Bacula Enterprise introduces new levels of flexibility for IT departments by offering multiple backup options not only for Hybrid Cloud and Container environments, but also complex, diverse physical IT environments. Bacula is the world's first enterprise-grade backup and recovery software to provide this breadth of capability," said Aristide Caraccio, VP of Sales and Marketing for Bacula Systems.

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Texas A&M University, Swisscom, Sky and many more.

About Bacula Systems:

Bacula Enterprise Edition is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for large organizations, data centers and MSPs. http://www.baculasystems.com

