Bacula Systems Builds on World's First Integration of Kubernetes Cluster Protection by Adding Persistent Volumes

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems today announced significant enhancements to its backup module for Kubernetes clusters. Bacula Enterprise is the first Enterprise backup and recovery software to offer a fully automated, comprehensive backup of Kubernetes environments and follows on from Bacula's announcement earlier this year of full backup and recovery for Docker containers and Kubernetes Cluster configurations.

"Kubernetes Clusters are increasingly being deployed in mission-critical operational environments. As most production applications are stateful and require some sort of external storage, organizations are seeking an effective backup and recovery solution to protect their business. Bacula Enterprise is the world's first enterprise-grade backup and recovery software to provide this capability," said Frank Barker, CEO, Bacula Systems.

Bacula Enterprise offers further flexibility for IT departments by offering multiple options for Cloud compatibility and data recovery management. "Many organizations have deployed containers on several major public clouds. Bacula's native integration with these Cloud platforms help to speed and ease operations across these environments," said Aristide Caraccio, VP of Sales and Marketing for Bacula Systems.

As with its previously announced Container modules, Bacula's Kubernetes module will also be made available free with its Bacula Enterprise Edition Bronze level subscriptions and above.

Some of the benefits of Bacula's integrated Kubernetes module include:

Safeguarding states of Kubernetes clusters

Recovery of applications and their persistent data

Restore Kubernetes Persistent Volumes data to local directory

Enabling fast and efficient redeployment of a cluster's resources

Saving amended configurations for complete security, and restoring to exact same state

Saving configurations for use with other operations.

Further details will be given via a webcast on Wednesday 27 November. Registration is available at https://veconnect.us/gk/g/C6XYOqPkGDX-848.

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Texas A&M University, Swisscom, Sky and many more.

About Bacula Systems:

Bacula Enterprise Edition is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for large organizations, data centers and MSPs. http://www.baculasystems.com/

