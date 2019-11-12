Bacula Systems Receives Backup and Recovery Deduplication Patent

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems announced today the issuance to it by the US Patent Office of a patent that answers to the increasing needs in the industry for effective and efficient data deduplication.

The patent for invention number 10,467,197 is for creating a universally deduplicatable archive volume, and is the key part of a complete data deduplication process for backing up and restoring data in the fastest, most efficient manner possible. The technology has application for physical, virtual, container or cloud-based IT environments.

This method for advanced deduplication was invented by Dr. Kern Sibbald, who created and developed the code to be applicable in mission-critical, large enterprise environments. Dr. Kern Sibbald is the founder and leader of the Bacula community project and founder and Chairman of Bacula Systems SA.

As data volume grows, demand for effective deduplication technology within backup and recovery solutions increases, as more MSPs and large data centers are forced to deal with ever-expanding data, often with bandwidth and storage constrained infrastructures. "Like Bacula itself, this technology is extremely powerful, simple and robust. It solves the problem of data deduplication through a unique approach to how data is written and managed" said Kern Sibbald, Founder and Chairman, Bacula Systems.

"This patent protects our technology and allows data workflows to be more effectively managed, reducing time and saving on storage costs. Our customers around the world are already using this technology. This announcement adds confirmation to Bacula Systems leadership in developing backup and restore solutions for large, demanding IT environments," said Frank Barker, CEO, Bacula Systems.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Texas A&M University, Swisscom, Sky and many more.

About Bacula Systems:

Bacula Enterprise Edition is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for large organizations, data centers and MSPs. http://www.baculasystems.com/

Media Contact:

Rob Morrison

rob.morrison@baculasystems.com

+41-21-641-60-80

SOURCE Bacula Systems SA

Related Links

http://www.apimages.com

