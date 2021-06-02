Bacula Systems Releases Version 12.8 of its Backup and Recovery Software, Spanning Multiple Hypervisor-Types

WILMINGTON, Delaware, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating its leadership in high performance backup and recovery for large enterprises and managed services providers, Bacula Systems today announced the latest version of Bacula Enterprise, which further expands its feature-set across a number of different hypervisors.

Bacula Enterprise version 12.8 natively integrates with VMware, Hyper-V, Xen, KVM, RHV and Proxmox installations of any size, allowing IT departments to perform backup and recovery operations from one platform. Some of the benefits of Bacula Enterprise 12.8 include:

Single Item Restore for Xen hypervisors

Single Item Restore for Hyper-V

Incremental and differential level backup for Hyper-V

Backup and Recovery for Microsoft 365

Bacula Enterprise facilitates rapid data recovery in virtual environments, with convenience and enterprise features such as Instant File Recovery, Single File Recovery, Full, Differential and Incremental backup levels, search, snapshot, advanced deduplication, special tools to guard against Ransomware and a choice of using both command line interface and web-based user interfaces.

"Bacula Enterprise has one of the broadest feature-sets of any backup and recovery solution available today. It is also one of the very few scalable, Cloud-agnostic backup solutions in the industry that can also back up Kubernetes and OpenShift environments, including their persistent data. As such, it is being increasingly adopted by large military, government, MSPs, ISVs, HPC and other performance-demanding organizations," said Frank Barker, CEO of Bacula Systems.

Bacula Systems customers include NASA, Texas A&M University, Swisscom, Sky and many more.

About Bacula Systems:

Bacula Enterprise Edition is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for large organizations, data centers and MSPs. http://www.baculasystems.com/

