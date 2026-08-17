Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Ranks on the Prestigious 2026 Inc. 5000

Premium Coffee Franchise Earns Inc. Recognition for Standout Growth in 2026

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise recognized for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connections, and adventurous spirit, today announced it has been ranked No. 4034 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has achieved remarkable growth and strong performance in 2026, with 12 anticipated new store openings in 2026 along with a current 28% year-over-year increase in systemwide sales. Nontraditional development continues to play a central role in that momentum, giving the brand a broader set of tools to fill in territory as it scales nationally.

"Landing on the Inc. 5000 reflects the discipline behind how we've been growing," said Tom Wylie, President and Chief Operating Officer of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Our franchisees are operators first, and the conversation keeps coming back to flexibility. A traditional café anchors a market, but a nontraditional location extends the brand into traffic patterns a single café can't capture. That optionality is how we accelerate development with multi-unit operators driving our growth, and it's a big part of what put us on this list."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

According to Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document, the brand has continued to build momentum in unit-level performance across the system, with 44% of stores exceeding the average unit volume.* Combined with a traditional café pipeline concentrated on the East Coast and across Florida, the expanding nontraditional unit count positions the brand to accelerate development with the multi-unit partners driving its growth.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

*Source: 2026 FDD – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 45-plus U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii