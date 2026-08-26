Bad Ass Fall is Back: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Brings Back Its Fan-Favorite Limited-Time Fall Menu

Available Aug. 25 through Nov. 30 at participating U.S. locations

The Maple Wave Latte, Banana Bread Chai and Badass Pumpkin Latte are back by popular demand

A surprise frozen drink drops Oct. 20 to re-energize the season

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise recognized for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connections, and adventurous spirit, is welcoming the season with the return of its most-requested fall drinks through the new campaign, Bad Ass Fall is Back. The Maple Wave Latte, Banana Bread Chai and Badass Pumpkin Latte are back by popular demand and available Aug. 25 through Nov. 30 at participating U.S. locations.

The Maple Wave Latte, Banana Bread Chai and Badass Pumpkin Latte are back by popular demand and available Aug. 25 through Nov. 30 at participating U.S. locations.

The three returning favorites deliver the flavors guests look forward to each fall, from maple and caramel to pumpkin pie and warm banana bread. The seasonal lineup also gives new guests a reason to discover the brand's real Hawaiian coffee for the first time.

"Our fall favorites are coming back this year because guests genuinely look forward to them, and that gives us a great reason to welcome new customers who may be trying Bad Ass Coffee for the first time this season," said Iain Douglas, Chief Brand and Strategy Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "These menu items bring the cozy, familiar flavors people crave in fall, made with the same real Hawaiian coffee that sets us apart."

Bad Ass Coffee's Fall Favorites

The fall lineup is available Aug. 25 through Nov. 30 at participating U.S. locations while supplies last and includes:

Maple Wave Latte: A sweet, salty latte with notes of maple and caramel, finished with a caramel drizzle. ($6.05)*

A sweet, salty latte with notes of maple and caramel, finished with a caramel drizzle. ($6.05)* Banana Bread Chai: A chai latte featuring banana and hazelnut flavors with cinnamon dusting. ($4.25)*

A chai latte featuring banana and hazelnut flavors with cinnamon dusting. ($4.25)* Badass Pumpkin Latte : A classic fall feature combining flavors of pumpkin pie and white chocolate topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. ($7.80)*

: A classic fall feature combining flavors of pumpkin pie and white chocolate topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon. ($7.80)* Pumpkin Swirl Bread: A decadent, spiced, pumpkin swirl cake. ($3.99)*

Bad Ass Coffee also has a surprise in store later in the season. On Oct. 20, the brand will add a limited-edition frozen drink to the fall lineup, building on the momentum of this summer's Koffee Koolers and giving guests something new to come back for.

"We had a lot of fun with our frozen Koffee Koolers this summer, so we're carrying that energy into fall with a surprise drop later in the season," said Douglas. "It's our way of giving guests one more reason to come back."

For more information about Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and to find your nearest location, please visit https://badasscoffee.com/ or download the mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffee with the world. With nearly 40-US franchise locations open today, an additional 14 additional stores open by the end of 2025, and another 63 shops in various stages of development, the brand is expanding rapidly by serving a wide variety of drinks, food, and merchandise while staying true to its roots in Hawaiian culture. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and follow on social media @badasscoffeeofhawaii.

*Prices vary based on size and location.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii