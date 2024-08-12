Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale Now Available Throughout the Southwest

Four Peaks Brewing and Bad Birdie expands following success in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year Bad Birdie, the bold and disruptive golf apparel brand, and Four Peaks Brewing, Arizona's #1 craft brewery, created a drinkable, year-round beer, aptly named Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale. The collaboration brought a burst of energy through its trendy apparel, golf accessories and impressive beer sales throughout Arizona. This fall, Four Peaks is expanding Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale across the Southwest with distribution and availability beyond Arizona, beginning in Nevada, Palm Springs, California and New Mexico.

Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale is bold and crisp with a touch of juicy flavor to match the bold personality of Bad Birdie. At 5% ABV, this delicious beer captures the essence of a perfect day on the course and keeps you cool in the sun.

"We got together with the Bad Birdie team, and had a vision: blend the quality and heritage of Four Peaks Brewing with the bold style of Bad Birdie golf apparel. We wanted to connect two iconic brands in a genuine way," says Trevor Needle, Marketing Director at Four Peaks Brewing. "The launch of the Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale has been absolutely amazing, we can't thank the community enough for their response."

Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale saw immediate success after its launch earlier this year—becoming a Top 5 selling craft product in volume in the entire state of Arizona (Circana, AZ Volume, L4W ending 7/7/24).

"We teamed up with Four Peaks to craft a beer that is perfect for golf, on and off the course," says Bad Birdie CEO and Founder Jason Richardson. "It's easy to drink, and I won't lie, you're probably going to want to have more than one during your round."

Bad Birdie's collection of the collab golf apparel, inspired by the Bad Birdie Juicy Golden Ale, is available in earthy colorways of greens, blues and creams. The limited-edition apparel is available at Shop.Fourpeaks.com. Buy the beer now with Instacart , or find out where it's available at FourPeaks.com .

About Four Peaks: Four Peaks Brewing has defined craft beer in the Southwest since its founding in 1996. Four Peaks' brands are currently available in Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, California, Colorado, Utah and Texas. Learn more at fourpeaks.com or follow @fourpeaksbrew on Instagram.

SOURCE Four Peaks Brewing Co.