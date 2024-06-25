Bad Blood? New Study Reveals The Most Popular Taylor Swift Ex in Each State

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by DatingAdvice.com is shining light on certain eras – eras of Taylor Swift's exes, that is, uncovering which rose in popularity during their relationship as well as which ones are still popular today across the country.

"Patriarchy certainly contributed to a kind of sexual double standard, the one where men get points for sexual experience and women get demerit points," said Dr. Wendy Walsh, clinical psychologist. "Yet Taylor's roster of men does not detract from her popularity. It seems to be adding to her female cred, and she's not stopping soon."

Methodology

The study compiled a list of 11 of Taylor Swift's former boyfriends that were prominently reported on in the news and analyzed the regional interest of the 11 men using Google Trends search data, both during their relationship and over the past 12 months.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Hiddleston were tied for the most search interest during their relationships with Swift. Each famous actor was the most searched ex in 17 U.S. states. Joe Jonas was the top searched ex in 5 states. John Mayer and Harry Styles were both the top searched ex in 3 states during their relationships with Swift. Connor Kennedy was the top searched in 2 states. Lucas Till , Taylor Lautner , Joe Alwyn , and Calvin Harris were all the top searched ex in only 1 state

Jake Gyllenhaal is tied for being the most popular during his relationship with Swift, but over the last year, he has undoubtedly been the most popular, with 30 states searching for him more than any other ex. Harry Styles is the 2nd most searched today with 9 states. Taylor Lautner comes in 3rd with 4 states. John Mayer is the top searched in 3 states. Tom Hiddleston is the top searched in 2 states. Lucas Till , Joe Alwyn , and Calvin Harris are all the top searched in just 1 state.

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

Following her breakup with Alwyn, Swift briefly dated Matty Healy, whom Swifties weren't too keen on. This is reflected in the study as well — despite being included in the research, no states claimed him as the top ex, neither now nor during their relationship.

For a detailed look at the analysis, please visit the study online .

