ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coping mechanisms are what keep people going in times of stress. Not all coping mechanisms are healthy, though, and can cause more harm than good to a person's life. Repayment of high loan amounts is a strong stressor for many and can lead to the adoption of unhealthy coping mechanisms. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation service company, may be able to assist an individual to relieve some stress from burdensome federal student loans, potentially allowing them to avoid developing bad coping mechanisms, or perhaps give them a chance to seek proper help and treatment.

Credit: dolgachov/Bigstock

Smoking, while on the decline in popularity, remains a form of stress relief for many. But cigarettes are still the leading cause of preventable death in America. When under stress, the urge to find comfort in a cigarette may rise, and it may make it more difficult to quit.

"In the media and in stories between friends, we hear it all the time that people had to have a cigarette because they were too stressed, and they needed some sort of relief. But that momentary relief can have devastating long-term health effects, not just on themselves, but on the people around them from second-hand smoke," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial.

Alcoholism is another coping mechanism gone wrong that can have detrimental health effects. Drinking alcohol, like most things, is fine in moderation. But going beyond that can become a problem quickly. Binge drinking to the point of sickness, drinking enough to get alcohol poisoning, and damage to the liver from long-term abuse are only some of the problems that may arise from alcoholism.

There are other negative coping mechanisms like excessive gambling, binge shopping, and overeating. Most things done in excess can become a bad coping mechanism. Moderation is a start, but gaining control of the stressor could yield even better results. Ameritech Financial might be able to help qualified student loan borrowers relieve some stress from federal student loans that have become burdensome by assisting them in applying for income-driven repayment programs and potentially lowering monthly payments.

"Having lower monthly payments may be what some people need to avoid starting unhealthy coping mechanisms or to have enough of a mental breather that they can seek out the help they need to fix a damaging coping mechanism," said Knickerbocker.

