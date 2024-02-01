Bad Customer Service Threatens $3.7 Trillion Annually as Frontline Workers Reach a Breaking Point

News provided by

Qualtrics, LLC

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

New research from the XM Institute based on World Bank data shows consumers reduce or stop spending with a brand over half the time following a negative experience

Inflation, low morale among frontline workers, and a reluctance of consumers to give feedback contribute to a 19% increase in lost revenue

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from the Qualtrics XM Institute finds that globally, organizations are putting $3.7 trillion annually at risk due to bad customer experiences, an increase of approximately $600 billion (19%) compared to projections from last year.

Bad customer experiences lead directly to lost revenue, and just one negative interaction can result in losing a customer and their potential spending in the future. Consumers say they have very negative experiences with organizations 14% of the time across 20 different industries including fast food, parcel delivery services, auto dealers, and airlines. And after a negative experience, consumers reduce or stop spending with that brand more than half the time (51% of negative experiences). That figure jumps to over 60% for parcel delivery providers and fast food restaurants where the cost of switching is very low.

Poor customer service comes with growing costs for businesses while consumer trust in businesses in the US is at its lowest point since 2016, outside of the 2020 pandemic-led crash. While consumers report slightly fewer negative experiences (-2.2 % points) compared to a year ago, increases in consumer spending mean there is more revenue at risk due to bad experiences. The world's total household consumption expenditure jumped by over $US 7.7 trillion compared to last year while a greater share of poor interactions led to reduced spending – an increase of 1.6 points over last year.

"The price tag on delivering a bad customer experience has surged, even as many industries managed to reduce the frequency of bad experiences in 2023," said Bruce Temkin, head of Qualtrics XM Institute. "While many industries reduced the frequency of their bad customer experiences, the price tag associated with those mistakes has surged," "In 2024, companies need to be more careful than ever not to mistreat customers, or they will dig themselves a long-term hole as customers head to their competitors."

Human experiences will continue to be a priority for companies but AI can provide support

Research from Qualtrics XM Institute has shown that investing in frontline employees pays off with an improved customer experience. However, Qualtrics found that frontline workers, such as cashiers, bank tellers or restaurant servers have the worst morale compared to other types of employees and they feel a lack of support to effectively do their job. Only 1/3 of frontline employees who have been with a company for less than 6 months intend to stay more than three years.

More businesses with frontline workforces are exploring how AI can help reduce the burden on workers and increase productivity. The most common way employees say AI can help is by automating routine tasks so they can focus on more complex work.

As organizations incorporate AI into customer interactions, they must address consumers' fear of losing the human connection. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of consumers are comfortable using a chatbot for simple, transactional activities like checking the status of an order. However, they are averse to using it when the stakes are high—for example, 81% of consumers want to speak with a human being for advice on a medical issue.

"Done well, AI can make frontline workers more effective and give customers faster access to the things they need," said Temkin. "However, with consumer trust hitting record low levels and fears of job loss among employees, organizations must take measured steps in incorporating AI into their business."

Many bad experiences go unnoticed as customers provide less direct feedback

Companies are also grappling with a growing reluctance among consumers to give direct feedback such as survey responses. Only a third of consumers give direct feedback every time they have a bad experience with a company, but they are providing feedback in less direct ways, such as in call center conversations, online chat, product reviews and social media posts. AI can analyze these unstructured forms of feedback and help companies build a richer understanding of what customers want and expect by tuning into both direct and indirect sources of feedback.

Methodology

The data for this report comes from a global consumer study that Qualtrics XM Institute conducted in the third quarter of 2023. The XM Institute asked 28,400 consumers about their recent bad experiences with organizations across 20 industries and how they changed their spending after that bad experience. Responses were collected across 26 countries/regions: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong (China), India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact:
Tyler Petersen, Qualtrics
[email protected] 

SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC

Also from this source

Qualtrics Partners with University of Utah Health to Elevate Patient and Frontline Employee Experiences

Qualtrics Partners with University of Utah Health to Elevate Patient and Frontline Employee Experiences

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that University of Utah (U of U) Health has driven a...
Consumer Trust Languishes at 2016 Levels

Consumer Trust Languishes at 2016 Levels

Consumer trust in the US is at one of its lowest points in the last decade, according to new data from Qualtrics XM Institute. Setting aside the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.