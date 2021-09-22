Bad Food Habits Could Be The Reason Why You're Single

The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Farm Rich, looked at some of the biggest food habit pet peeves and found that 68% of respondents identified talking with your mouth full as the most inexcusable food sin.

Forty-nine percent of respondents also said dropping food on the floor and then eating it was unforgivable, thus ending the date prematurely. Slurping food is another big no-no, according to 52% of those asked.

Stats At-A-Glance:

68% say talking with one's mouth full as the worst food habit

73% of Gen-Z will politely ignore a food habit that annoys them

61% of Millennials will ask someone to stop a food offense and 48% have ended a date or relationship due to one

44% of respondents are against double dipping

Although talking while chewing was found to be the top offense, it's also the offense most people admitted they were guilty of, with 28% identifying it as a habit. Gen-Z proved to be the most tolerant age group with 73% saying they'd just politely ignore a food habit that annoyed them. On the other hand, Millennials are more outspoken, with almost two-thirds (61%) saying they'd politely ask the offender to stop. They're also the most likely to end a date or relationship over the offenses, with 48% saying they've done so.

Dip Debates

The poll also explored Americans' favorite dips and found that 69% of respondents are likely to order a dip when dining out — with the top favorite flavors all hailing from south of the U.S. border, including salsa (49%), guacamole (42%) and queso (38%). These top three choices are well-loved by all ages, with parents confirming their children are likely to go for the same ones.

While respondents love dips, they don't appreciate it when others double dip (44%) and 40% believe only one dip is appropriate per potato chip.

Stats At-A-Glance:

Seven out of 10 responders say dip is their appetizer of choice.

52% of fans would jump in a pool of their favorite dip for a year's supply of it.

The largest divide over where on the plate the dip should be served was between men and women. Among females, 64% said it goes on the side of the entree, while 41% of males said put it on top.

And when it comes to one of America's favorite snacks, Mozzarella Sticks, marinara sauce is often a must (46% always; 22% sometimes).

"Dips are a fun food and an important part of any gathering with friends and family," said Ciera Womack, Farm Rich Director of Marketing. "They're also a favorite comfort food…a small thing that can sometimes help us feel 'normal' again in stressful times."

Men and women also disagreed on how to pair foods with one of America's favorite tastes: guacamole. More than a third (36%) of women said guac goes best with tortilla chips, yet 28% of men said it goes on potato chips. Men and women did agree on one thing, however: salsa is a necessity while tailgating. One-third (33%) of both genders said it's never a proper tailgate without the salsa.

Seven in 10 of those polled say dips are their favorite appetizer – yet three in four prefer to purchase theirs at a grocery store or make it from scratch rather than ordering it at a restaurant.

Respondents love to spice up their dips: 44% want to add ground beef to their queso and 42% want to add jalapenos.

Strange but true: More than half of respondents are willing to take an actual dunk in their favorite dip…for a price. Fifty-two percent said they'd likely jump in a dunk tank, pool or tub filled with their favorite dip if it meant they'd get a year's free supply.

"People tend to get really creative when it comes to enjoying their favorite dips and snacks. So much so that we found dips can actually bring people together — folks love to talk about them, share them, photograph them and find craveable flavors that please everyone, including children, vegetarians and picky eaters," Womack added.

Additional Survey Findings:

TOP REASONS PEOPLE HAVE TRIED NEW FOOD COMBINATIONS • Curiosity 47% • Creativity 39% • Friend or family recommendation 24% • Limited ingredients 22% • Boredom 21%

TOP ANNOYING FOOD HABITS • Talking with mouth full 68% • Chewing loudly 64% • Open-mouth chewing 63% • Slurping food 52% • Double dipping 44% • Eating food from off the floor 41%

FAVORITE DIPS • Salsa 49% • Guacamole 42% • Queso 38% • Spinach and artichoke 34% • French onion dip 30% • Hummus 28% • Buffalo chicken dip 26% • 7-layer dip 24% • Bean dip 22% • Pizza dip 19% • Pimento cheese 19%

Visit FarmRich.com for more information.

SOURCE Farm Rich

Related Links

http://www.farmrich.com

