BAD HABITS: OVER FIVE MILLION BRITS PUTTING THEIR EYE HEALTH AT RISK BY SKIPPING THIS ONE SIMPLE THING, GUIDE DOGS' SURVEY REVEALS

Peter Osborne, Director of Operations at Guide Dogs, explained why this is such a worrying trend: "The importance of looking after your eyes can't be understated. Your eyes rarely hurt when there is something wrong with them so skipping regular check-ups with an Ophthalmologist can lead to undetected conditions.

"Regular eye tests are important even if you have good vision," Osborne continued: "As well as checking whether you need glasses or an updated prescription, eye tests look for early signs of eye conditions, including cataracts and glaucoma, and can indicate serious health conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure. We understand the many reasons people may delay their routine check-up – especially during the pandemic – but encourage everyone to book regular tests to prevent and treat future issues."

Laura Drew, 39, from Whitstable was diagnosed with a macular hole following an eye check-up at her local opticians. Laura said: "If I hadn't gone to that eye test I would never have known. I have eye tests every two years but when the optician took a closer look at my retina, they told me they could see a hole in my macular and they referred me to a retina specialist. I hadn't noticed any changes but they were really thorough. There is now the option of surgery which I've decided not to go ahead with at the moment, but it could help save someone else's sight. I would encourage anyone to have an eye test. I know it's hard when you're busy but they are so simple and dedicating that time to get it done could be better than developing problems in the future."

The survey also reveals other seemingly harmless bad habits that could compromise eye health. For example, nearly three quarters (68 percent) wear contact lenses to bed with over a third (37 percent) saying they do it every night. Wearing contact lenses can deprive the cornea of oxygen so keeping them on for long periods – for example, overnight – can significantly reduce oxygen to the eyes, resulting in red or bloodshot eyes, pain, dry eyes and even eye infections.

Similarly, one in three (34 percent) admitted to sleeping in eye make-up. This can cause irritation if products like mascara get into the eye during your sleep which, in turn, could lead to a scratched cornea. What's more, one in three admitted to using make-up past the sell by date (32 percent) and sharing eye make-up with others (35 percent). These poor practices could cause eye infections that, if untreated, may become more serious.

Osborne concluded: "With an estimated six million people in the UK living with sight-threatening eye conditions, looking after your eyes is so important. We recommend people prioritise their eye health and get into good habits, such as booking regular eye tests, not sleeping in contact lenses or make-up and not using out-of-date make-up. Importantly, if you are worried about your eyes, speak to an expert. If conditions are spotted and treated earlier, the risk of sight loss can be lowered so don't ignore any eye pain, discomfort or other problems."

As well as its renowned guide dog partnerships, Guide Dogs can help people with sight loss at every step of their journey through information and advice; family support; sighted guides; life skills support and more. For more information on eye health and how to look after your eyes, visit Guide Dogs' eye conditions hub .

