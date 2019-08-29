Bad Marriage Releases Debut Album and VIP Package With Custom Bandanas From Wholesale for Everyone

HAINESPORT, N.J., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Marriage is an up and coming classic rock band whose members are all from the Boston area. Founder and lead guitarist Mike Fitz, who has played in various bands for 20+ years, said their number-one goal is to "play classic rock and roll in its purest form, trying to capture the classic sound – not a rip-off, not a throwback, but trying for a unique sound." It was, he said, simply "circling back to why I fell in love with rock and roll and guitar in the first place." Forming the band was, Fitz said, simply "circling back to why I fell in love with rock and roll and guitar in the first place."

According to their website, "Boston's Bad Marriage comes out of the gate swinging their hard rock hammer with both fists, laying down blistering boogie with heavily swung rhythms. Their repertoire digs deep with influences including AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith. Indulging their collective thirst for tone and over-driven guitars, Bad Marriage pack their material with British blues-infused hard rock riffs and gutsy, soaring melodies."

By all indications, Bad Marriage's music is just what fans want, and the accomplishments and accolades keep piling up:

Featured twice in Classic Rock magazine in 2017 – once in the "Stars Issue" and again in the "Best of the Year" issue.

magazine in 2017 – once in the "Stars Issue" and again in the "Best of the Year" issue. "Electric Emerald Eyes" used in Classic Rock 's year-end-issue companion disc between Alice Cooper and Deep Purple

's year-end-issue companion disc between and Deep Purple Numerous requests from UK fans to come over to the UK because they consider Bad Marriage's song the best on that disc

The AC/DC-inspired song "Nay-Sayin' Blues" recently licensed to the sport apparel giant Fanatics

Touring with and opening for Tesla earlier this year and another tour with Tesla slated for September

Bad Marriage has a debut album coming out on the first of September. A CD of their authentic rock can be purchased from the band's website. The band has already released three videos, and those songs will be included on the debut album. These are, as the Worcester, MA, Telegram writer Craig Semon put it, "the retro-headbanging rocker 'Old School Stereo,' the hard-rocking 'Diablo' and the band's solid cover of Tom Petty's 'Honey Bee.' Bad Marriage has also been asked to record a killer cover of Dio's 'Holy Diver' from the publishing company that owns the Dio catalog."

Bad Marriage always strives to treat fans like friends. So they are offering a special VIP Package that includes not only the debut CD, but also a custom-printed bandana sporting the band's logo. But supply is limited, and orders must be placed before Sept. 1.

The bandanas included in the VIP Package are one-of-a-kind bandanas custom printed by Wholesale For Everyone. The Northeast is a big motorcycle area, Fitz indicated, so it was only logical to use collectible, custom-printed bandanas as promotional swag. And to show appreciation to fans, they decided to use them as bonus giveaways in the VIP Package.

Fitz emphasized the fact that Wholesale For Everyone was the only company that could meet the band's needs. He researched online, but couldn't find a company that would print bandanas. He also needed a company that had the capability to do professional printing that would look great – because they want only the best for their fans. The difficulty also lay in ordering something suitable for their rock niche. Fitz finally reached out to Wholesale for everyone. He said Dan's staff at Wholesale For Everyone was quick to get back to him and that they sounded real. "Both the turn-around time," Fitz said, "and the quality are great."

