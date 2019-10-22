Bada Bean Bada Boom launches two saucy new flavors

"Every aspect of Bada Bean--from the bright packaging and catchy name to the bold flavors and satisfying crunch--is designed to put a smile on your face," said CEO and founder Michael Shoretz. "I'm especially excited about this launch because we were able to take non-vegan flavors and create healthier, vegan-friendly versions that pack the same delicious punch."

Like all Bada Bean flavors, Zesty Ranch and Sweet Onion & Mustard are made with simple ingredients: broad beans (aka fava beans), a touch of sunflower oil and seasonings. The brand is 100-percent vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO. Each 1-ounce serving of Zesty Ranch and Sweet Onion & Mustard packs 6g of plant-based protein and 3g of fiber, making them ideal low-carb snacks and meal toppers.

Bada Bean also secured the coveted Health Magazine Snack Award , which appears in the November issue on stands now. After taste-testing hundreds of products, Health editors became "obsessed" with Zesty Ranch for providing a flavorful source of protein and fiber in a crunchy and satisfying snack.

Zesty Ranch and Sweet Onion & Mustard (MSRP $3.99 3oz., $1.99 1oz.) are now available on BadaBeanSnacks.com and Amazon . Stay tuned for more flavors coming soon.

About Bada Bean Bada Boom

Bada Bean Bada Boom is a fast-growing, bold and crunchy broad bean snacking brand housed within New York City-based Beyond Better Foods. Bada Bean is a vegan, non-GMO, high-fiber snack made with simple ingredients: roasted broad beans (aka fava beans), sunflower oil and seasonings. Originally known as Enlightened Broad Crisps, Bada Bean rebranded in October 2018 under its current name and packaging. Bada Bean is now available on Amazon and in-stores nationwide, including Sprouts, ShopRite, Safeway, Wegmans, Whole Foods and more.

Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods in 2012, inspired by his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened Ice Cream, Bada Bean Bada Boom and Cloud10.

