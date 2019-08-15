Badanamu Cadets Captivates Families Across China

Badanamu Cadets is an educational children's animation that introduces the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The series follows Bada, the main protagonist, and his fellow Cadets on their missions to keep the world of Badanamu safe from mischief and destruction. Each thrilling adventure is full of action, humor, and surprises. Courageous and determined, the Cadets teach young viewers moral lessons as they surpass every challenge they face.

The series targets children ages 4 to 8 and is currently dubbed and aired in select countries including, China, France, Vietnam, South Korea, and Indonesia. All the episodes are also available in English on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store through the Badanamu Cadets application. Calm Island looks forward to continuing the action-packed series with new seasons planned for production in early 2020.

About Calm Island Co., Ltd.

Calm Island is an education technology company that pairs emotionally engaging content with science and data to improve early childhood reading and literacy levels. Through its educational brand, Badanamu, Calm Island provides learning solutions in over 30 countries across the globe.

