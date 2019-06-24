Badass Beers and Bands Converge with Local Headliner J Roddy Walston and The Business

Stone Brewing Presents: Stone's Throw Down in RVA

Saturday, September 21, 2019

3:30 – 10 p.m., gates open at 3 p.m.

Brown's Island, Richmond VA

Tickets: www.myticketstobuy.com/event/1482

This year's lineup includes the Soul, Funk and American Rock sounds of five carefully curated bands. In a local tribute, the Richmond-based J Roddy Walston and The Business, will headline the show with a raging set that's among the band's final shows on its final tour. From Austin, TX, White Denim has earned a reputation as a must-see live band to check off the bucket list and Cory Wong – guitarist for the fast-rising funk band Vulfpeck – is also well known for a memorable crowd-pleasing live show. Howlin' Rain and The Long Ryders take the stage with sounds as unapologetic and revolutionary as Stone's independent craft beers.

The 2019 Stone's Throw Down in RVA Lineup:

J Roddy Walston and The Business – Richmond, VA

White Denim – Austin, TX

Cory Wong – Minneapolis, MN

Howlin' Rain – Oakland, CA

The Long Ryders – Los Angeles, CA

"Beer is our art," explained Dominic Engels, Stone Brewing CEO. "We express ourselves pint after pint, and we live to see it play out among other art forms – in this case – great food and live music. Having experienced it first-hand, I can say with confidence that Richmonders show up! We love the unbridled enthusiasm and the openness with which we all celebrate these badass beers and bands. It's an honor to call this place home and to celebrate that with all of you."

An enormous selection of independent craft beers will be on tap all day long including a special selection of Stone beers alongside those of both local and national breweries.

Stone Brewing is dedicated to brewing big character badass beers and doing so with a respect for the community and environment. The company has donated more than $3.75 million to charity to-date, thanks in part to the support of fans attending events like these. All of this year's Stone's Throw Down in RVA proceeds will benefit four local organizations:

James River Association

Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton

Virginia Capital Trail Foundation

Venture Richmond

All ages are welcome and kids under 12 years of age are free. Stone's Throw Down in RVA happens rain or shine. Tickets are priced as follows:

$10 Early-Bird Ticket until July 31

Early-Bird Ticket until $15 General Admission: August 1 - September 12

General Admission: $20 : September 13 - September 21

DIGITAL ASSETS:

Download photos and videos.

About Stone Brewing – Richmond

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. Stone's Richmond, Virginia-based production brewery opened in 2016. Known for its bold, flavorful and largely hop-centric beers, Stone has earned a reputation for brewing outstanding, unique beers while maintaining an unwavering commitment to sustainability, business ethics, philanthropy and the art of brewing... and pledging to never, ever, sell out to the man. For more information on Stone Brewing - Richmond, please visit stonebrewing.com/richmond or the company's social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

