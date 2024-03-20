badboyboards Taps into YCombinator Network for New CEO to Lead the Company Forward

LITTLETON, Colo., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- badboyboards, a trailblazing company renowned for crafting high-end, durable cutting boards and wood-based lifestyle products, for those seeking lasting quality and exclusive design with their kitchen essentials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Orin Wilson as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a proven track record as a serial entrepreneur and YCombinator alum, Wilson brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to drive badboyboards' continued growth and success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Orin Wilson as our new CEO," said Brad Kellum, Co-Founder of badboyboards. "Orin's entrepreneurial background and innovative mindset make him the perfect leader to guide our company into its next phase of growth. We are excited to work alongside him to further elevate badboyboards' position in the market."

Kellum was also the visionary behind Buff City Soap, an esteemed leader in the lifestyle retail sector.

Wilson's appointment comes at a pivotal time for badboyboards as the company continues to expand its product offerings and reach new customers. With his expertise in scaling startups and driving operational excellence, Wilson is poised to lead badboyboards to new heights of success.

"I am honored to join the badboyboards team as CEO," said Orin Wilson. "badboyboards has built a strong reputation for quality and craftsmanship, and I am excited to build on that foundation and drive innovation across the business. Together with the talented team at badboyboards, I am confident that we can deliver exceptional products and experiences to our customers."

Ryan Doelling, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of badboyboards, expressed his enthusiasm for Wilson's appointment, stating, "Orin's appointment as CEO is a testament to our commitment to growth and excellence. We trust in his leadership and believe that his entrepreneurial spirit will propel badboyboards to even greater success."

About badboyboards: badboyboards is a leading manufacturer and retailer of high-quality cutting boards, butcher blocks, charcuterie boards, and lifestyle products. Founded by the same group behind Buff City Soap, a highly successful retail franchise concept, badboyboards offers premium products designed to enhance the culinary and lifestyle experience of customers worldwide. www.badboyboards.com

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: [email protected]

