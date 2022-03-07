BadCameo: Getting Funky This Spring & Summer

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard to find someone who wouldn't agree that the last two years have been, just…funky. Now, as the world emerges from these dark and strange times, a beacon of light and fun has emerged. The world is reawakening and BadCameo is our collective alarm clock. Hailing from Clearwater, FL, this indie-funk fusion band blends all types of influences into a delicious cocktail of disco-glam grooves. BadCameo's flamboyant stage persona, eclectic aesthetic, and use of props (see their signature stuffed fish!), never fails to immerse fans in an all-out dance party.

BadCameo - the band

Lucky for music lovers everywhere, BadCameo is doubling down on their funky fun. Just in time for spring and summer, the band has announced a rigorous release and tour schedule, to be capped off with the August 5, 2022 release of their sophomore full-length album and a late summer national tour. One doesn't have to wait that long to get in on that party though, as their first new single "confused" is set to drop March 18th. The party only gets bigger from there, with additional singles to be released on April 22nd, May 27th, and July 1st. Fans looking to catch BadCameo live should look for tour dates to be released soon - for an East Coast tour this spring and early summer, and then the national tour in late summer. The band's new album will be available for pre-order starting on April 22nd, and will be available in various formats.

All of this exciting news comes on the heels of the trio's October 2020 release of their acclaimed debut studio album, "BadCameo Out Loud," which explored the relationships one has with themselves and those around them, all while pushing the boundaries of funk, disco, jazz, and pop. BadCameo has shared the stage with bands like Kendall Street Company, Roosevelt Collier, Of Good Nature, Arson Daily, and Joe Marcinek.

All of BadCameo's new music will be distributed and promoted globally by Unable Music Group, and the band is actively planning an expansion to their already impressive merchandise lineup. All aboard - the BadCameo Funk Train is leaving the station! Don't get left behind. Fans should visit BadCameo.com for more information.

Unable Music Group

1950 Old Cuthbert Rd, Suite F

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

[email protected]

856.473.4787

SOURCE BadCameo