Baden-Württemberg is First German State to Fully Deploy Axon Body-Worn Cameras

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies, today announced that the State Police of Baden-Württemberg in southwestern Germany has contracted with Axon Public Safety Germany SE, a subsidiary of Axon, for an agency-wide roll out of 1,350 body-worn cameras. This order was received in the third and fourth quarters of 2018 and will ship in multiple phases beginning in January 2019.

The Axon Body 2 camera is part of Axon's global network of devices, applications and people. The camera captures the truth of an incident allowing for greater transparency for both law enforcement and the communities they serve. In addition to the body-worn cameras, the Baden-Württemberg Police will also deploy Axon Commander, Axon's on-premises data management solution, to manage the footage captured on the devices.

"We are excited to see our first significant deployment of body-worn cameras in Germany," says Christian Scherf, Axon Country Manager Germany/Austria/Switzerland. "Axon's goal is to offer law enforcement around the globe the most advanced, effective and secure technologies to maximize efficiency and transparency. Rolling out Axon Body 2 cameras will give Baden-Württemberg Police the power to focus more on their communities and ensure public safety."



