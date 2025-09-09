Badge Wins Fast Company's 2025 "Innovation Team of the Year" Award

The team behind Badge's award-winning products is recognized for its world-class innovation, cementing Badge's breakout status across technology fields

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Badge Inc., the award‑winning privacy company delivering Identity without Secrets™, has been named the winner of "Innovation Team of the Year" in Fast Company's 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators Award. The honor recognizes organizations that empower bold thinking and breakthrough ideas at every level — and marks another milestone in Badge's meteoric rise from emerging disruptor to industry‑defining leader.

Fast Company's 2025 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks winners across industries such as artificial intelligence, banking, biotech, consumer, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, enterprise, entertainment, science and technology, software, and healthcare. The award spans horizontally across industries, recognizing disruptive innovation that is part of company culture and has resonated in the market, transforming industries and shaping society. Badge's win as the leader in the category is a clear signal that Badge's powerful combination of people and technology is working.

The prestigious honor builds on Badge's inclusion in Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024, highlighting its growth and rising influence through recent partnerships with industry leaders including Cyber Ark, Radiant Logic, THALES, Cisco, Okta, and Ping Identity. Amid relentless AI‑driven attacks on vulnerable credential stores, this consecutive recognition highlights Badge's disruption of legacy authentication by elevating user privacy and portability to the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Independent industry analyst Jack Poller has hailed Badge as "a game changer," adding, "Badge isn't an incremental upgrade — it's a paradigm shift," while Thales Director of IAM Business Acceleration, Marco Venuti, credits the company with "driving innovation for identity access management with its unique passwordless authentication."

Badge's patented technology eliminates stored secrets from authentication, enabling secure, frictionless logins without retaining user credentials or personal data — directly addressing the root causes of modern data breaches. The result: phishing‑resistant, quantum‑ready identity that scales effortlessly across industries and workforces.

"We are proud to recognize Badge as the winner of 'Innovation Team of the Year' among a field of competitive candidates. Badge has developed an impressive team culture and strategic focus on innovation in the market which has proved to be a winning combination," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Fast Company's panel of judges was impressed by Badge's innovation delivering complex cryptographic technology with a simple, accessible user experience for any consumer. This is a breakthrough in both creativity and technology innovation that will benefit all of us."

The recognition also reflects the leadership of Badge's co‑founder, Dr. Tina P. Srivastava — an MIT‑trained rocket scientist and author of Innovating in a Secret World: The Future of National Security and Global Leadership. From serving as Chief Engineer of electronic warfare at Raytheon to founding multiple cybersecurity companies, Dr. Srivastava has built a career breaking down barriers between government, industry, and emerging technology. Today, she channels that expertise into inspiring the next generation of innovators — not only within Badge, but across systems management and the digital identity ecosystem — through her roles at the International Council of Systems Engineers (INCOSE), Board Member of IDPro, and as an MIT lecturer whose aerodynamics lecture has reached millions worldwide. In every arena, she champions the convergence of privacy, security, and usability to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

"Being named 'Innovation Team of the Year' is as much about our people as it is about our technology," said Dr. Srivastava. "We've built a team that thrives on challenging the status quo, and this recognition affirms that our culture is as disruptive as our products. We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company for this award."

With recognition from Fast Company, TIME Magazine, and recent awards from Global InfoSec and Fortress Cybersecurity, Badge's vision — Identity without Secrets™ — is resonating far beyond the cybersecurity sector, shaping the future of privacy, security, and trust in the digital age.

Meet the Badge team at Identity Week in Washington, D.C., where Co‑Founder Dr. Tina P. Srivastava will present Overcoming Traditional Methods to Serve Underserved Populations and Protect Biometric Data — a must‑hear session for anyone shaping the future of digital identity and privacy.

The Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2025) is available online now and will hit newsstands on September 23.

About Badge

Badge enables privacy‑preserving authentication to every application, on any device, without storing user secrets or PII. Founded by field‑tested cryptography PhDs from MIT and backed by tier‑1 investors, Badge serves Fortune‑class customers across healthcare, banking, retail, and services. Learn more at www.badgeinc.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Kyle Kilcoyne

Badge Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Badge