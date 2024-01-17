Badge's Privacy-Preserving Authentication Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace, Okta Customer Identity Cloud

Badge Integrates with Auth0 Marketplace to Enable Privacy-Preserving Authentication to Okta and Auth0 Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Badge Inc. , the award-winning privacy company enabling Identity without Secrets™ today announced the availability of its novel privacy-preserving authentication solution on Auth0 Marketplace , a catalog of trusted technology integrations to extend the functionality of Okta Customer Identity Cloud powered by Auth0.

The partnership will provide customers with easy access to integrate Badge's novel privacy solutions to enable unprecedented multi-factor authentication experiences across all channels, including new and shared devices.

The Badge integration allows Auth0 customers to enroll once and authenticate on any device with their preferred biometrics and factors for a safe and holistic user experience. This enables seamless cross-platform device authentication without passwords or stored secrets. The Badge integration complements Auth0 extensible identity, and the ease in which customers can seamlessly integrate adjacent technologies to facilitate the successful execution of larger projects such as digital transformation, threat detection, compliance, and customer conversion.

Through the use of open identity standards including OIDC and SAML, Auth0 customers can now easily integrate Badge into their IAM workflows through simple and code-free configuration options. This ability to seamlessly select Badge is allowing customers to quickly and efficiently achieve privacy and security compliance in highly regulated and complex use cases.

"Badge is revolutionizing privacy for consumers so that enterprises can safely move to a future without the liability of storing user biometric templates, pins, or secrets," says Charles Herder, Badge Co-founder and MIT Cryptography Ph.D. "Our partnership with the Okta and Auth0 teams is in line with our commitment to integrate our patented and award-winning technology seamlessly with partners using open standards to extend privacy-preserving authentication to the masses."

"It has been really exciting to work with Badge on a newly-built partner integration for the Auth0 Marketplace . This best-in-class solution adds an integral privacy layer to our platform that provides our customers with greater choice of flexibility and security," said Cassio Sampaio, SVP of Product at Auth0.

Okta reviews partner integration functionality and makes available integrations that are easy to discover and integrate for customers. Partners can participate in the growing demand for digital identity solutions and increase their visibility as part of Auth0 Marketplace, and can learn more here: https://auth0.com/partners .

About Badge

Badge enables privacy-preserving authentication to every application, on any device, without storing user secrets or PII. Badge's patented technology allows users to derive private keys on the fly using their biometrics and factors of choice without the need for hardware tokens or secrets. Badge was founded by field-tested cryptography PhDs from MIT and is venture-backed by tier 1 investors. Customers and partners include top Fortune companies across healthcare, banking, retail, and services. Learn more at www.badgeinc.com.

