Badgley Mischka Debuts New Swimwear Collection

NEW YORK, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that exemplifies timeless glamour, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest swimwear collection, which will make its debut on the runway at The W Hotel South Beach, on July 13, during Miami Swim Week. The Badgley Mischka Swimwear collection will feature both men's and women's swimwear with elegant, couture design and classic silhouettes all infused with the signature details the brand is known for.

The women's collection includes a total of 30 pieces that range from gorgeous ruffled one pieces, high-waisted bikinis with beading, to elegant solid string bikinis in two-tone reversible colors. Pricing ranges from $89 MRP for bottoms to $349 MRP for a statement show-stopping one piece with beading and silk flowers. All swimwear is available in ranges of sizes from XS-XL and many of the designs can be worn as both swimwear and bodysuits.

The men's collection includes 10 pieces that are crafted from technical swim twill. This fabric provides ultimate comfort with a looper back construction and protection against the elements with a water resistant finish. The design reflects a fresh design silhouette that features bright Caribbean inspired prints and attention to details like custom hardware, unique rivets, and colorful drawstring cords.

"We are thrilled to be launching our new luxury swimwear collection. It truly reflects our inspiration of Caribbean island travel and offers elegant and stylish swimwear options for the warmer climates," said Mark Badgley, Co-founder and designer, Badgley Mischka. "As we expand our collection beyond couture dresses and daywear, we wanted to create beautiful, elaborately designed swimwear one could wear as a bodysuit, but also enjoy at the beach. We like to add a little touch of glamour to everyday life," added James Mischka, Co-Founder and Designer, Badgley Mischka.

Badgley Mischka swim will be available at Badgley Mischka's retail flagship, located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and on Badgleymischka.com.

"We infused the glamour and luxury of the Badgley Mischka's ready-to-wear and couture line directly into the swimwear," said Arie Setton, CEO, Badgley Mischka Swim. "The collection adds a unique offering to the current swim market and reflects Mark Badgley and James Mischka's signature elegance and from the red carpet to the pool or beach."

