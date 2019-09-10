Badgley Mischka Debuts Spring 2020 Collection

"We started Spring 2020 by thinking about Claudette Colbert, when she left Hollywood behind and brought a relaxed glamour to the Caribbean, specifically to Barbados," said Mark Badgley, Co-founder, and designer, Badgley Mischka. "From there we expanded to include all of the fabulous expats that brought elegance in the way they dressed and entertained, from Ian Fleming in Jamaica to the Jaggers in Mustique," added James Mischka, Co-founder, and designer, Badgley Mischka.

Badgley Mischka has partnered with SAP once again, to launch its latest version of the Runway by SAP application. Available for download in the Apple store (for iPhone and iPad), Runway by SAP will enable the Badgley Mischka fashion show audience (or if watching the LiveStream) to actively participate in the show by providing instant feedback on the runway looks, accessing detailed information on each item, and adding items to their Spring 2020 Wish List, as they are debuted on the runway for pre-order. In addition, there is Order Now option for the Fall 2019 Runway collection, all through this interactive app.

10% of sales through the Runway by SAP application and BadgleyMischka.com, on September 11th, will be donated to the Red Cross to benefit the victims of Hurricane Dorian's devistation.

For more information and to watch the show on the LiveStream please go to: www.badgleymischka.com.

About Badgley Mischka

Over the past thirty years, Badgley Mischka has flourished into a true lifestyle brand recognizable worldwide. To date, the Badgley Mischka brand includes multiple product categories such as Eveningwear, Day Dresses, Sportswear, Outerwear, Bridal, Swimwear, Footwear, Handbags, Eyewear, Timepieces and Jewelry. Mark Badgley and James Mischka' s timeless designs appeal to a wide range of fashionable women including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Underwood. Badgley Mischka is sold in the most prestigious stores in the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Harrods and Harvey Nichols in addition to the Badgley Mischka flagship boutique in Los Angeles. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

