Badgley Mischka Hosts Opening Of Flagship Store On Los Angeles' Famed Sunset Boulevard

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that has exemplified timeless glamour for 30 years, is proud to announce its new flagship store is officially open at 8619 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood in Los Angeles. The new U.S. store is located in one-of-a-kind, stand-alone historical building that truly reflects the culture and heritage of Badgley Mischka's red carpet style and old Hollywood sophistication.

Celebrities who attended the special opening event include Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hawkins, Molly Shannon, and Keisha Whitaker.

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com

