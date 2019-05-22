Badgley Mischka Launches New Luxury Digital Flagship Uniting Online Luxury Retail With A Digitally Integrated Brand Experience

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that exemplifies timeless glamour, today announced the launch of its new "Digital Flagship" www.badgleymischka.com. Badgley Mischka's new innovative website serves as more than just a shopping destination, but as a way to engage with its customers with a more personalized digital presence. Designers and cofounders of the American luxury lifestyle brand Badgley Mischka, Mark Badgley and James Mischka, bring their iconic style and fashion experience to a digital realm that offers a memorable visit each time. Now with additional content, expanded lifestyle categories and rich imagery, BadgleyMischka.com showcases "The House of Badgley Mischka."

"We couldn't be more pleased with the new BadgleyMischka.com," said Mark Badgley. "The content and imagery are completely fresh and so beautiful," he continued. "From the beginning of the redesign process, the main goal was always to give each visitor an engaging and gorgeous shopping experience," added James Mischka. "We are thrilled that the new site does just that while at the same time, providing a unique and dynamic look into the world of Badgley Mischka."

The new BadgleyMischka.com offers an immersive, discovery driven experience with expanded functionality and complimentary product categories such as, Accessories, Sportswear, Kids, and Furniture. A true lifestyle brand, the new luxury digital flagship has dedicated "stores" for each brand within the site, most notably Badgley Mischka Jewel and Badgley Mischka Belle.

"The new digital flagship store also features a curated Wedding Shop featuring styles for every occasion from engagement to honeymoon, as well as a "Guest Of" guide by dress code. This ultimate "where-to-wear" guide for wedding and party goers decodes any invitees' dilemmas," added Christine Bell Currence, President, Badgley Mischka.

The new digital flagship offers Badgley Mischka customers a coveted front row runway seat by showcasing consumer product reviews and invites a public dialog between the brand and the user to answer any specific product questions. This feature aims to educate the consumer, with unbiased opinions surrounding quality, fit and materials.

BadgleyMischka.com has not only been redesigned with the aforementioned added customer centric features but is intended to serve as a one-stop-shop for all branded content, including runway videos, campaigns, and personal interviews. Fans can now visit the site to not only see Mark Badgley & James Mischka as co-founders and creative directors, but also get a sneak peek into all the behind-the-scenes action on the set, in the office, or at home. Spend time exploring the latest runway show, advertising campaign or ask them a question for the highly acclaimed Instagram series "Q & A with M & J."

"This debut of our digital flagship now offers one beautiful site to showcase our glamorous design ethos that can truly be a resource of fashion inspiration," continued Mark Badgley. "Offering tips to help women evolve their style for any occasion and connect with them directly allows us to remain creatively inspired and committed to offering timeless elegance, no matter where they are in the world, "added James Mischka.

Other notable enhancements include social media channels that are highlighted on every page throughout the site and the added feature of shoppable Instagram and Facebook, which has become increasingly popular for consumers worldwide. Another key feature is the ability to buy now and pay later with Affirm. Payment plans ranging from 3 to 12 months are now available on purchases, which enables users to see a flat monthly payment option to purchase now, and pay overtime without hidden fees or interest. This is a wonderful new way for loyal Badgley Mischka customers to finance their purchases for their most memorable occasions.

Please visit Badgley Mischka's new digital flagship: www.badgleymischka.com

About Badgley Mischka

Over the past thirty years, Badgley Mischka has flourished into a true lifestyle brand recognizable worldwide. To date, the Badgley Mischka brand includes multiple product categories such as Eveningwear, Day Dresses, Sportswear, Outerwear, Bridal, Swimwear, Footwear, Handbags, Eyewear, Timepieces and Jewelry. Mark Badgley and James Mischka' s timeless designs appeal to a wide range of fashionable women including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Underwood. Badgley Mischka is sold in the most prestigious stores in the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods and Harvey Nichols in addition to the Badgley Mischka flagship boutique in Los Angeles and online. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com

