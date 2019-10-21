Badgley Mischka Proudly Graces Neiman Marcus 2019 Christmas Book Cover

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka is thrilled to announce that its liquid sequin dress from the fall 2019 Collection is on the cover of Neiman Marcus's 2019 Christmas Gift Book. Badgley Mischka is offering Neiman Marcus customers looking for that exclusive special holiday gift a one of a kind Badgley Mischka - designed Senso bike adorned with Swarovski crystals ($20,000). Badgley Mischka's fall 2019 runway collection images are featured on the coveted back cover of the Christmas Book as well.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have such an amazing presence in this year's Christmas Book," said Mark Badgley, Founder and Co-Designer, Badgley Mischka. "Neiman Marcus has been such an incredible partner for us over the years."

"The fact that they've included us so beautifully in the Christmas Book this year is just another example of their invaluable support," added James Mischka, Founder and Co-Designer, Badgley Mischka.

In addition to the front and back cover, the 300-page Christmas Book features a Badgley Mischka sequin tie-neck long sleeve gown ($695) with matching Badgley Mischka silver glitter sandals ($245), perfect for celebrating the holiday season.

About Badgley Mischka

Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

